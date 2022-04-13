Telemedicine trial to begin at new Nappi Village health post

Kaieteur News –Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony along with several other key officials from the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday officially opened a $13.6 million health post in the village of Nappi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo.)

The new facility will provide medication and other forms of treatment for persons suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and several other health issues. In his brief remarks at the simple opening ceremony, Dr. Anthony explained that the opening of the facility forms part of the PPP/C government’s larger vision of improving the healthcare sector, and providing easier access to these services.

Within this vision is the intention to establish a telemedicine system. Once implemented, the mechanism will allow for doctors in the capital city to easily contact Community Health Workers (CHW) in rural communities, to offer assistance when necessary.

“We can use the internet to be able to communicate with a doctor in Georgetown, an

d that doctor will work with the CHW or the nurse that is stationed here, to be able to make a diagnosis, and then offer treatment,” Dr Anthony highlighted. He also took the opportunity to encourage youngsters in the community to enroll in the Nursing Assistant Training Programme in Lethem. Meanwhile, Toshao of the village, Samuel Fredericks welcomed the facility, explaining that the health post will help the village to save finances, since transportation cost will be reduced.

“It will benefit us in many ways. Firstly, it will cut the cost from going to Lethem to seek the services that Lethem provides. It will now be done here in Nappi, so in terms of money it will cut down on that, and time,” Fredericks detailed. The new healthcare facility is expected to provide around 215 health interventions for Nappi and the surrounding communities. (DPI)