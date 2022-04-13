Pres. Ali offers no solution to high Berbice Bridge toll

– says open to dialogue with shareholders, but can’t take over bridge

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Monday offered no real solutions to the cries of Berbicians for a reduction in the Berbice Bridge toll, instead saying he is willing to hold talks with the shareholders of the company even as he insisted that that Guyana is a free and open society and that government cannot take over the facility.

Ali made the remarks during an outreach to Region Six at Welfare Ground, East Canje and Albion Complex, on Monday. His comments were premised on an article published by Kaieteur News on Monday 11th April 2022 where the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce led by businessman Mohamed Raffik called on the government to take 100% ownership of the Berbice River Bridge and reduce the tolls by 50%.

Ali said, “I saw the headlines today that the private sector asked the government to take over the Berbice Bridge. We believe in a free open society and the government can’t go and take over the bridge but this government is willing to work with every stakeholder.”

The President also said that if the shareholders of the Berbice Bridge are open and willing to engage the government on the issue then they will be receptive to such a move. “…you have a government with a receptive ear, a government that is willing to listen to them so we can make the best possible decision in the interest of you, the people of this region and the people of this country”, Ali told the hundreds that turned up to the locations. He said further that if there is something that can be done to reduce the toll to cross the bridge, the government will “embrace that action”.

At a recent press briefing with the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), chamber president Mohamed Raffik had disclosed that a letter was dispatched to President Ali, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Senior Minister responsible for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh requesting that the government negotiates with the Bridge Company owners for “100% ownership” and the reduction of fairs by at least 50%.

Raffik had said in the letter it was proposed that the government look at the option of purchasing the shares of the owners of the Berbice River Bridge but that because of the current structure that exists, the owners of the bridge cannot reduce the tolls to what they would prefer it to be. To this end, he opined that having the bridge toll/fare reduced by at least 50%, will be significant for Berbicians since it will assist in the transporting of goods and services to Berbice and out of the county at a reduced cost.

Raffik had also mentioned that since the letter was sent, the Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill had responded and that a meeting with him was expected shortly to engage on the issue.

In 2019, the previous government had signalled intentions to have discussions with BBCI to buyout the ownership of the bridge and BBCI had issued a statement indicating that if the government is willing to make a reasonable offer for the purchase then they were ready and willing to meet and consider the offer. There was however, no discussions held between the two parties on the matter.