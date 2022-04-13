Police visit home of schoolgirl killed in accident

Kaieteur News – A team of ranks from the Georgetown Police Division on Tuesday, visited the home of 14-year-old Makeida Quick, a school girl who was killed in an accident on Saturday.

Quick was at the time heading to visit her grandmother. The young girl attended the Tucville Secondary School and resided at Lot 688, Section D, Sophia. Quick was reportedly riding her bicycle along the E Field access road when she was struck down by a speeding motorcyclist who according to police was performing stunts.

Visiting her loved ones on Tuesday were Superintendent, Carol Harding, accompanied by Deputy Superintendent, Timothy Williams, Assistant Superintendent, Alvin Hoyte along with Inspectors, Gavin Boyce, Devon Lowe and other ranks within the Georgetown division.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the ranks expressed their condolences to Quick’s relatives and interacted with the still traumatised family members. The ranks assured them that a thorough and comprehensive investigation will be conducted into the accident and no stone will be left unturned. Support for the family was also promised.