Levoy Taljit’s disappearance … Man found with his cellphone 9 years ago now wanted for his murder

Kaieteur News – Police are now saying that Levoy Taljit the former Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), employee, who mysteriously disappeared in December 2012, was murdered and the man they believe killed him was found with his cell phone some nine years ago.

On Tuesday the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Ryvan Shervin Francis, 44, a Soesdyke man. GPF stated in the bulletin that Francis is wanted for question

ing in relation to the murder of Levoy Taljit which took place sometime between December 23 and 24, 2012.

It was stated that the murder might have taken place at Soesdyke on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to make contact with police on telephone numbers, 216-0251, 216-0254, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-816 or the nearest police station.

Francis whose last known address was Lot 4B Sharma Alley, Soesdyke, EBD, was the same man that police had detained on January 4, 2013 just 10 days after Taljit had disappeared. He was 32-year-old at the time and police were able to locate him tracing Taljit’s cellphone.

Taljit was 25-years-old when he went missing and was last seen leaving his home in his Toyota Raum motorcar, PNN 8315 around 14:00hrs on December 23, 2012. He was dressed in a burgundy tee-shirt and faded blue jeans. After he failed to return home a missing person’s report was filed and a search was launched. Five days later on December 28, his car was found abandoned in the Yarrowkabra backlands along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway but there were no signs of Taljit.

With absence of fresh footprints investigators were able to work out that the car had been taken there days before it was found. It did not take them long to make a breakthrough by locating Taljit’s phone. They found that Francis was using his phone and had placed a new sim card inside but police were still able to track him down. He was detained and while in custody he made some startling claims.

He admitted that he was the one that had taken Taljit’s car to the location where it was found, but had told police that he took it there at the behest of the missing man. Francis even handed over the missing man’s bank card and driver’s licence to police. The suspect had assured the investigators too, that there was nothing to worry about because Taljit was alive and well and had contacted him from Parimarbo Suriname, but later said that it was a lie. He however did say that Taljit was his friend and they had communicated extensively via an internet site.

Police had even arrested Francis’ relatives too but in the end, they had to let them go because there was not enough evidence to pin Francis to Taljit’s disappearance. The case went cold for nine years but investigators continued to look for leads.

Speaking with Kaietuer News on Tuesday Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum said his investigators were able to make new breakthroughs and obtain new information. This new information has led them to believe that Taljit was murdered and Francis might be the one who ended his life. Police stopped short of revealing any more details on how they were able to determine that Taljit was killed.

Taljit’s father, Basil Taljit said that investigators had called him too and said ‘we crack the case’ but they did not divulge any other information to him. As it relates to the new development Taljit senior, related, “We have been insisting and insisting that the suspect now wanted in connection with his death had knowledge

about what happen to my son”.

He is now questioning what took police so long to solve the case and figure out that the man they had found with Taljit’s belongings nine years ago might be Zresponsible for his disappearance. Nevertheless, he is hoping that if indeed the suspect had killed his son justice is served.