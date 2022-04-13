Lazio, Potaro Strikers, and AK Galaxy post opening day wins

Bartica Regatta KO Football…

Kaieteur News – Advancing to the next round of competition in the Bartica Regatta KO Football competition organised by the Bartica Football Association in conjunction with the Regatta Committee were Lazio, Potaro and newcomers, AK Galaxy at the Bartica Community Centre Ground on Saturday last.

The biggest win of the night was recorded by Potaro Strikers who tamed Wolves United 8-0 on account of a brace each from Daniel Gardner and Troy Parris. Gardner was on target in the 9th and 21st minutes with Parris rocking the nets in the 30th and 36thminutes.

Setting the stage for this huge win was Jermaine Padmore who opened the scoring just three minutes into the game. The other players adding their names to the scoresheet were Rawl Simmon (63rd), Don Lam (74th), and Eon Adams in the 83rd minute.

Brian Brown’s double which saw him scoring in the 37th and 64th minutes was enough to secure Lazio’s place in the next round against Beacon, the former prevailing 2-1. Kurt Welcome’s 70th-minute goal for Beacon gave them confidence but it was not enough to stop Lazio from advancing.

And, new kids on the block, AK Galaxy sent an ominous warning to their more established clubs in the BFA when they stormed to a 4-0 triumph over Agatash FC. Leading the victory charge was Massiah Joseph who netted the first brace of the tournament in the 53rd and 73rd minutes.

Support came from Adrian Charles in the 66th minute and Voldenor Da Fonseca in the 86th minute to seal a solid win.

The action was scheduled to continue last night at the same venue with a doubleheader, Rivers View was down to tackle Rising Stars while Mil Ballers matched skills with AK Galaxy.

Meanwhile, four female teams are scheduled to lock horns as the female competition takes center stage.