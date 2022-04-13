GRA to spend $220M for new Licence Office

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be spending $220 million to construct a new Licence Office at Smyth and Princess Streets, Georgetown.

According to a GRA press release, in their effort to support the expansion of operations and offer more effective and efficient systems and services to the general public, the entity has commenced reconstruction of its Licence Revenue Office.

It was stated that the new $220M facility is slated for completion within the first half of 2023. The modern facility is expected to provide all licences and motor vehicle related transactions and offers a more efficient and comfortable office space for both staff and taxpayers.

In December 2021, the operations were relocated to GRA’s Parking Lot, Lamaha Railway Embankment. The temporary office facilitates registration, transfer, and examination of various categories of motor vehicles – while other services, such as the issuance of driver’s and miscellaneous licences are processed at the GRA Headquarters, Camp Street.

As a reminder, the agency stated that the payments for services provided by the Licence Revenue Office can be facilitated through MMG, Bill Express. GRA is also encouraging customers to utilize the internet/online bill payment services at any of the following banking institutions; Demerara Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Republic Bank.