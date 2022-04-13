GRA New Amsterdam office relocated

Kaieteur News – As part of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) programme to enhance delivery of its service by the upgrading and construction of regional offices – the State agency has been successful in relocating its New Amsterdam branch.

The notable outcome of GRA’s service enhancement programme is the construction and relocation of the New Amsterdam Integrated Regional Tax Office (NAIRTO) to Ferry Street and Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam, Region Six.

With the anticipated economic growth in Region Six, the old office at Strand, New Amsterdam, is being retrofitted to house a regional LEID Office.

According to a GRA press release, the modern and spanking new facility includes a canteen, taxpayers’ waiting area, and well-spaced departments to deliver services to taxpayers seeking Compliances, Estate Duty, Mortgage Interest Relief (MIR), Trade and Miscellaneous Licences, Objection and Appeal, registration for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), processing of driver’s and motor vehicle licences services. Taxpayers will also benefit from information, assistance, advice, and support through tax advisory services.

Also, the compound space has a designed area that facilitates vehicles’ examination. Notably, with GRA’s new Optimal Revenue Management System (RMS), the NAIRTO is positioned to administer the tax laws and engage taxpayers in the Region through information and communication technology.

The new office joins the list of other IRTOs that have benefited from upgrades/renovations in recent years. Among them are Mabaruma, Region One; Parika Region Three; Bartica, Region Seven; Corriverton Region Six and Linden, Region 10.

The release further noted that the upgrading of GRA properties will see the construction of the State’s Warehouse at Eccles and the overhauling of the Customs Boathouse at Stabroek. Moreover, GRA expects to commence construction of its “MADHIA Regional Office” during 2023 and maintain a presence in Eteringbang.