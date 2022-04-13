GFF publishes 2021 annual report sees significant progress despite COVID-19

Kaieteur News –The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has published its 2021 annual report, in line with FIFA and Concacaf regulations, as part of its efforts to promote transparency and financial accountability in sports administration.

Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report charts the significant progress made by the GFF in developing football across Guyana, including the roll out of an unprecedented funding, equipment and technical support scheme for its members – called M-FAP – which provides regional associations, clubs and affiliates with the resources required to deliver a full portfolio of competitions and development activities each year.

The report, which can be found and read in full in the Media/Publications section of the GFF’s website (guyanafootball.org), supports the GFF’s commitment to sharing its strategic priorities and use of funds with the football community and wider public to encourage greater transparency and informed debate across the field of sports administration in Guyana.

“As a founding principle of good governance, every administrative body in sport should publish an annual report, including an independently audited financial statement,” said GFF President

Wayne Forde. “The public has a right to see how we allocate the resources we receive from

FIFA, Concacaf, the Government of Guyana and our corporate partners, as this can only improve the quality of scrutiny about our work and spur us on do to better each year.”

“Not only is a comprehensive annual report vital for good governance and accountability, it also allows the public to find out about the full impact and breadth of the work of organisations such as the GFF,” Forde added. “We have a long way to go, but I hope the public will agree that football governance and development in Guyana has been transformed in recent years. Despite its obvious challenges, 2021 was a landmark year for football development.”

Key highlights from 2021 include:

• Roll out of the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP)

• Launch of Guyana’s first national U13 boys’ competition

• Launch of Guyana’s first year-end female tournament

• U17 girls’ national team reaches back-to-back Concacaf championship for first time

• Jamaal Shabazz returns as Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars

• Relaunch of the nationwide network of GFF Academy Training Centres

• Plan for Guyana’s first professional league with UEFA Assist/Concacaf

• Guyana selected as CARICOM pilot for FIFA Football for Schools programme

• Minibus provided to Rupununi Football Association