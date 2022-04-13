Foulis woman stabbed to death by husband

Kaieteur News – The last words a woman screamed while reportedly being stabbed to death by her husband on Tuesday, were “Ow my god”.

She was identified by police as Savitrie Raj age 57 of Lot 563 Foulis Village, East Cost Demerara (ECD). Her bloodied remains were found by her children lying on her blood soaked bed around 01:00hrs.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for the dead woman’s husband, Vijaimal Raj, also age 57, a fisherman.

Raj is a mother of three and has been married to Vijaimal better known as “Zorro” for 33 years. Speaking with reporters, Raj’s youngest daughter, Niaomi, 18, recounted the tragedy that abruptly ended the couple’s 33-year-long marriage. “We been asleep and we hear mammy screaming ‘ow ma gad, ow ma gad’”, the young woman said.

She recalled rushing to the upper flat of their home with her brother to investigate what was happening. They initially thought that their father might have taken ill and collapsed but little did they know that their mother was being stabbed to death.

“We run upstairs and start knack pon de door and we seh ‘mammy wa happen open de door”, continued Niaomi. She recounted that her father responded, ‘this not none of yall business’.

Realising that something was amiss, the teenage girl said that as her brother tried to force his way in the room, her father broke one of the louvres windows, jumped through and ran away. They eventually managed to gain entrance to their parents’ quarters and proceeded to their mother’s room where they found her lifeless body.

According to police an ambulance was summoned and one attached to the Melanie Fire Station responded to the scene immediately, but when it arrived the Emergency Medical Technician onboard pronounced the woman dead. After the necessary police investigations were conducted, undertakers were called in to remove Raj’s remains and escort it to Jerrick’s Funeral Home. Checks were made for her husband but he was not found. Police are now seeking the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 229-2700, 229-2219, 2292557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or report to the nearest police station.

As it relates to what might have led Vijaimal to murder his wife, family members believe that it might have to do with an ongoing court case between the two of them. Her sister Chandra Harillall told Kaieteur News that the couple’s relationship had been on a rocky path over the last few months and although they were living in the same house, they slept in different rooms. Raj would complain of being verbally and physically abused by her husband especially when he drinks “Guinness”.

Relatives are speculating that the abuse on Raj started after she had applied for an American visa to migrate and leave him behind. On one occasion last month he reportedly lashed her to the head with a “Guinness bottle”. “He been lash she in she head with a Guinness bottle and she been guh welfare and police and report the matter”, related Harilall. As a result, Vijaimal was placed before the court and was scheduled to make his second appearance today.

However, relatives said that he was annoyed at Raj for taking him to court and had threatened to kill her.”He nah been want go to court and he been seh how he guh kill she”, they told reporters. Relatives said that they had advised her to move out from the home but Raj was a bit reluctant and was awaiting the court’s ruling to make a decision.

According to Harilall she visited her sister on Monday. “It was my birthday and me guh by she and sit down with both a dem and me talk to dem…me tell them yall is big people yall have to stop this thing and live nice”, recalled Harilall. She continued that she left the couple’s home around 14:00hrs that day and Harilall was sober. “He does normally drink Guinness but when me talk to he he talk sober and he was ok”, said Harilall. On Tuesday Harilall remembered receiving a call from her niece asking her to come over because her sister was just stabbed to death.