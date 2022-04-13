Fifties from Vanlange & Mohabir lead GT XI to win

NY Tri State Guyana Tour…

By Sean Devers

Played yesterday in glorious sunshine at the historic Bourda, which hosted 30 of the 32 Tests played in Guyana including the first Test win by West Indies in 1930, the visiting New York Tri State U17 unit lost by 53 runs to a

GCA U17 team in their third match of their Guyana tour.

With white cotton-wool like clouds floating from a blue sky over the Bourda sward, the GCA side led by 116 sixth wicket stand between Jonathon Vanlange and Myhiem Khan and a further 94 for the second wicket between Alvin Mohabiar and Jeremiah Hohenkirk, rattled up 245-5 when their 50 overs expired on a flat track and fast outfield.

The multi-talented Vanlange, a National Junior Table Tennis player, reached the boundary four times and cleared three times in an unbeaten 66 from 56 balls and Khan, who scored an undefeated 47, joined forces when Gabriel Rookum (6) was run out at 131-5 and with an array of audacious shots carried the scored to five short of 250.

Mohabir’s 52 was decorated with seven boundaries and lasted 52 balls while Hohenkirk made 39 after opener Avinash Rajkumar was run out for 12 at 28-1.

Arvind Marella, who removed both Mohabir and Hohenkirk, took 3-37.

When the USA team began their reply they were bowled out for 192 in 46.3 overs with the inform 16-year-old Ruhan Swar following up his 58 in the last match in Berbice with an attractive 57-ball 67 with seven fours and two sixes and along with 14-year-old Tanish Dongre, who carefully constructed 41 from 85 balls with seven fours gave their team a solid start before Swar was taken at deep mid-wicket off Mahabir.

The dogged pint-size Dongre lingered out of his crease and was stumped off pacer Dillion Ramsaroop by Vanlange, standing back.

But once the stand was broken and Skipper Utkarsh Srivastava, one better batters in the team was removed by off-spinner Krisna Singh for 10, only Anirudh Bolisetty with 20 offered resistance as Ramsaroop and Riyad Latif had two wickets each.

The NY Tri State play their next match today at Everest against a combined County team.