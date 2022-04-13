Ex-PM player and Executive, Denesh Chandrapaul on board with Project

“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News -Denesh Chandrapaul is the latest person to come on board this initiative. He is a former player and executive of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Club in Corentyne Berbice, a club that has produced some of the best West Indian Test cricketers in the Caribbean like John Trim, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Joe Solomon, Rohan Kanhai and Mahendra Nagamootoo. He was also a professional scorer for Berbice, Guyana Cricket Boards and NCN Radio.

Chandrapaul has donated a junior set of gear which includes a bag, a pair of batting pads, one pair of batting gloves, one helmet, a thigh pad and one bat.

This initiative is jointly between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The bag with gear was handed over to Beharry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last weekend. Beharry was participating in Flood Cup 2022 Over50 Category representing Wellman Masters.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Beharry expressed gratitude to the donor. He added that he is positive that a new breed of young players will come through the system, making Guyana and West Indies cricket strong again and is convinced that sports in general helps to keep our young people off the streets and an avenue to a better life.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $130,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, sixteen pairs of batting pads, sixteen bats, ten pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard, five cricket bags and one helmet. In addition to $600,000 worth in gear.

To date, thirty-two young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, nine pairs of cricket shoes, six pairs of batting pads and seven pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees, Cotton Tree Die Hard and Rose Hall CCCC also received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

The organisers take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Denesh Chandrapaul and Dr Cecil Beharry. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.