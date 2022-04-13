Colin Croft appointed as Ambassador at Large for WINDIES MASTERS

Latest update April 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2022 Sports
– Raj Singh elected as first Chairman with Dave Narine as Vice Chairman
Kaieteur News- Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) has now been formally established as the body representing West Indies masters’ cricketers and the administration of masters’ cricket for West Indies. At its first general meeting of its members held on Tuesday March 29th, 2022, in the Banquet Hall of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Sugarland Texas, history was created when the first group of 9 directors was elected to serve as the executive body of CWIMA as follows:
Imtiaz Rick Ali
Zamin Amin
Oral Bedessie
Julian Charles
Kenny Girdharry
Anthony Morris
Dave Narine
Raj Singh
Roy Singh
Most of this group had functioned as a steering committee of the initial organization formed in November 2019-West Indies O50s World Cup Organizing Committee. In keeping with the mandate of administering masters’ cricket across 3 formats-O40s, O50s & O60s, its name was inevitably changed to CWIMA. The constitution for CWIMA was also discussed and adopted at the said general meeting which provides for the election of a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 12 directors.
The general meeting which preceded the dinner/magazine/website launch was graced by the presence of former West Indies pacer from the ‘Fire in Babylon’ era of the 70s & 80s, Colin Croft, who delivered the feature address at the dinner/launch of the body’s inaugural Windies Masters Cricketer 92 page magazine along with its website www.windiesmasters.org.
Mr. Croft was earlier accepted as an honorary member of CWIMA and expressed his happiness at being part of this event. Crofty also committed his wholehearted support for the masters’ cricket concept and CWIMA and expressed that he had agreed to come to Texas to make his personal assessment of our organization and its operations and was very impressed with the level, standard and professionalism of our group.
The elected directors of CWIMA met at its first Board Meeting on Friday, April 8th, 2022, and the following Officers were elected to serve for the first Four-year term:
Chairman- Raj Singh
Vice Chairman-Dave Narine
Secretary- Roy Singh
Treasurer- Oral Bedessie
Asst. Secretary/Treasurer-Kenny Girdharry.
AMBASSADOR AT LARGE-COLIN CROFT
The following Committees were also formed:
1. Marketing/PR/Social Media Committee
Kenny Girdharry-Chairman
Raj Singh
Monty Venkersammy
Dave Narine
John Ramsingh
Oral Bedessie
2. Cricket Tours Committee
Zamin Amin-Chairman
Anthony Morris
Raj Singh
Roy Singh
Oral Bedessie
3. Selection Committee
Raj Singh- Chairman
Dave Narine
John Ramsingh
Reds Perreira
Captain-
Coach-
CWIMA just concluded its first tour in Texas for the Champions Trophy tournaments for both the O50s and O60s categories. The O60s won the plate final convincingly defeating USA ‘A’ team. The O50s team lost out to USA in the finals to end up as runners up in that tournament.
The next international assignment for the O50s is in July for the Marlborough Cup for the QUADRANGULAR tournament between India, England, Wales, and West Indies. The O60s then wing out to Queensland, Australia in late August for the O60s World Cup.
Apr 13, 2022Kaieteur News- BK Quarry, located in the Mazaruni River is the latest business entity to throw its support behind the Bartica Easter Regatta 2022 which is being held under the theme, ‘Bounce...
Apr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022
Kaieteur News –At the beginning of March this year, the WPA issued a statement carried in the Guyana Standard in relation... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C has had 25 plus years in governing Guyana. During this period, they have developed considerable... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]