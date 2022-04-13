Colin Croft appointed as Ambassador at Large for WINDIES MASTERS

– Raj Singh elected as first Chairman with Dave Narine as Vice Chairman

Kaieteur News- Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) has now been formally established as the body representing West Indies masters’ cricketers and the administration of masters’ cricket for West Indies. At its first general meeting of its members held on Tuesday March 29th, 2022, in the Banquet Hall of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Sugarland Texas, history was created when the first group of 9 directors was elected to serve as the executive body of CWIMA as follows:

Imtiaz Rick Ali

Zamin Amin

Oral Bedessie

Julian Charles

Kenny Girdharry

Anthony Morris

Dave Narine

Raj Singh

Roy Singh

Most of this group had functioned as a steering committee of the initial organization formed in November 2019-West Indies O50s World Cup Organizing Committee. In keeping with the mandate of administering masters’ cricket across 3 formats-O40s, O50s & O60s, its name was inevitably changed to CWIMA. The constitution for CWIMA was also discussed and adopted at the said general meeting which provides for the election of a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 12 directors.

The general meeting which preceded the dinner/magazine/website launch was graced by the presence of former West Indies pacer from the ‘Fire in Babylon’ era of the 70s & 80s, Colin Croft, who delivered the feature address at the dinner/launch of the body’s inaugural Windies Masters Cricketer 92 page magazine along with its website www.windiesmasters.org.

Mr. Croft was earlier accepted as an honorary member of CWIMA and expressed his happiness at being part of this event. Crofty also committed his wholehearted support for the masters’ cricket concept and CWIMA and expressed that he had agreed to come to Texas to make his personal assessment of our organization and its operations and was very impressed with the level, standard and professionalism of our group.

The elected directors of CWIMA met at its first Board Meeting on Friday, April 8th, 2022, and the following Officers were elected to serve for the first Four-year term:

Chairman- Raj Singh

Vice Chairman-Dave Narine

Secretary- Roy Singh

Treasurer- Oral Bedessie

Asst. Secretary/Treasurer-Kenny Girdharry.

AMBASSADOR AT LARGE-COLIN CROFT

The following Committees were also formed:

1. Marketing/PR/Social Media Committee

Kenny Girdharry-Chairman

Raj Singh

Monty Venkersammy

Dave Narine

John Ramsingh

Oral Bedessie

2. Cricket Tours Committee

Zamin Amin-Chairman

Anthony Morris

Raj Singh

Roy Singh

Oral Bedessie

3. Selection Committee

Raj Singh- Chairman

Dave Narine

John Ramsingh

Reds Perreira

Captain-

Coach-

CWIMA just concluded its first tour in Texas for the Champions Trophy tournaments for both the O50s and O60s categories. The O60s won the plate final convincingly defeating USA ‘A’ team. The O50s team lost out to USA in the finals to end up as runners up in that tournament.

The next international assignment for the O50s is in July for the Marlborough Cup for the QUADRANGULAR tournament between India, England, Wales, and West Indies. The O60s then wing out to Queensland, Australia in late August for the O60s World Cup.