BK Quarry backs Bartica Easter Regatta

Kaieteur News- BK Quarry, located in the Mazaruni River is the latest business entity to throw its support behind the Bartica Easter Regatta 2022 which is being held under the theme, ‘Bounce Back’.

Activities have already commenced, an exciting football tourney got underway on Saturday last at the Bartica Community Centre Ground while Gospel Fest was hosted on Monday night last.

A longtime partner of the Regatta activities, BK Quarry through its representative, Mr. Rickford Innis made a financial contribution towards this year’s activities on Monday last.

Innis noted that his company was pleased to see the event making a comeback after being put on hold for two years as a result of covid-19.

“We are elated to see this event, the main staple of this community making a comeback and we know that Barticians and Guyanese, on the whole, would be capitalizing on attending the various activities planned. We wish you the best.”

Receiving the contribution on behalf of the Bartica Regatta Committee was Magiva Gonsalves who extended thanks to BK Quarry.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Regatta Power Boat Races which would only be for one day is set for Easter Sunday at the Bartica Golden Beach and Racing Circuit from 10:00hrs.