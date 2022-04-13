Latest update April 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Keyon Britton is adjudged Best boxer

Apr 13, 2022 Sports

Pepsi Mike Parris Boxing C/Ships…
Kaieteur News – Nineteen bouts where held with 45 boxers from five Gyms participating in the Mike Parris Boxing Championships over the weekend at the Andrew ‘six head’ Gym.
Keyon Britton of Vergenoogen boxing gym got the best boxer prize and Miss Donola Bristol got the best R/J prize, Rose Hall Jammer boxing gym got the Runner -up best gym with 4 points and the Young Achievers boxing gym and Vergenoogen boxing gym got joint Champion Gyms with 5 points each.
Bout one Gemuel Jones VBG beat Malachi Vanderstoop RJBG
2. Jafar Primo YA defeat Akeem Chung VBG
3. Keyon Britton VBG defeat Marcus Humphrey RJBG

Best boxer Keyon Britton collects his prize from Dr. Marissa Parris.

4. Simeon Jones VBG defeat JahieemVanveen PPBG
5. Ceaafa Butler YA defeat Isiah Nurse RJBG
6. Adelle Peters PPBG defeat Malcome Martin YA
7. Ezeikel Bancroft YA defeat Jaden Lewis RJBG
8. Markel Blue VBG defeat Leon Reid PPBG
9. Shawn Sabola RJBG defeat Tyrese Booker
10. Travis Sancho RJBG defeat Raj Singh YA
11. Matthew Thomas RJBG defeat Tifari Hudson YA
12. Aubrey Austin RJBG defeat Khumda Alexander PPBG
13. Tiquan Sampson FYF defeat Jevon Gibson YA
14. Triston Obrian defeat Arlinton Johnson RJBG
15. Eon Bancroft YA defeat Javon Anthony VBG
16. Jerimiah Duncan PPBG defeat Anthony Hercules BJBG
17. Chance Niles FYF defeat Donovon Welcome YA
18. Alex Adams VBG defeat Jahuan Haniff RJBG
19. Jamal Williams PPBG defeat Christopher Williams VBG
GBA’s Technical Director Terrence Poole said that this was the biggest turnout since this programme commenced added that standard is improving.

 

