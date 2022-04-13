Keyon Britton is adjudged Best boxer

Pepsi Mike Parris Boxing C/Ships…

Kaieteur News – Nineteen bouts where held with 45 boxers from five Gyms participating in the Mike Parris Boxing Championships over the weekend at the Andrew ‘six head’ Gym.

Keyon Britton of Vergenoogen boxing gym got the best boxer prize and Miss Donola Bristol got the best R/J prize, Rose Hall Jammer boxing gym got the Runner -up best gym with 4 points and the Young Achievers boxing gym and Vergenoogen boxing gym got joint Champion Gyms with 5 points each.

Bout one Gemuel Jones VBG beat Malachi Vanderstoop RJBG

2. Jafar Primo YA defeat Akeem Chung VBG

3. Keyon Britton VBG defeat Marcus Humphrey RJBG

4. Simeon Jones VBG defeat JahieemVanveen PPBG

5. Ceaafa Butler YA defeat Isiah Nurse RJBG

6. Adelle Peters PPBG defeat Malcome Martin YA

7. Ezeikel Bancroft YA defeat Jaden Lewis RJBG

8. Markel Blue VBG defeat Leon Reid PPBG

9. Shawn Sabola RJBG defeat Tyrese Booker

10. Travis Sancho RJBG defeat Raj Singh YA

11. Matthew Thomas RJBG defeat Tifari Hudson YA

12. Aubrey Austin RJBG defeat Khumda Alexander PPBG

13. Tiquan Sampson FYF defeat Jevon Gibson YA

14. Triston Obrian defeat Arlinton Johnson RJBG

15. Eon Bancroft YA defeat Javon Anthony VBG

16. Jerimiah Duncan PPBG defeat Anthony Hercules BJBG

17. Chance Niles FYF defeat Donovon Welcome YA

18. Alex Adams VBG defeat Jahuan Haniff RJBG

19. Jamal Williams PPBG defeat Christopher Williams VBG

GBA’s Technical Director Terrence Poole said that this was the biggest turnout since this programme commenced added that standard is improving.