Guyana Committee of Service supports CARIFTA Games athletes

Latest update April 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Service has once again stepped up to be a benefactor for local sportsmen and women.
Yesterday, two of its members, Leslie Blacks and Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones made presentations of cash to each of the CARIFTA Games athletes prior to their departure today for Jamaica.
The tokens of appreciation according to Blacks are to help offset whatever personal needs may arise in the ‘Land of Wood and Water’ during their sojourn.
During the April 16-18 Games, Guyana will be represented by 14 track and field standouts.
The athletes selected are as follows:
U-17 Girls
Narissa McPherson (800m), Attoya Harvey (800m, 1500m, 3000m)
U-17 Boys
Javon Roberts (800m)
U-20 Girls
Keliza Smith (100m, 200m), Karese Lloyd (100m, 200m), Hannah Reid (400m), Adriel Austin (800m), Anisha Gibbons (javelin)
U-20 Boys
Shamar Horatio (100m, 200m), Ezekiel Newton (100m, 200m), Wesley Tyndall (long jump), Gabriel Lim (javelin and discus), Trevon Hamer (triple jump), Stafon Roach (triple jump)
Notes: When the last CARIFTA Games were staged in 2019 in the Cayman Islands, Guyana’s record 21-athlete contingent finished with nine medals, four gold, two silver and three bronze.
Sham Johnny and Raymond Daw will act in the capacity of coaches on the sojourn to Jamaica. Nadine Trotz is the Team Manager.
