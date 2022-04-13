7-a-side Softball Cricket set for Sunday at Zorg

Kaieteur News- -D. Gobin Agric Spares will be staging a 7-a-side knock out Softball Cricket competition in honour of the late Clive Gobin. Action commences at 09:30hrs and matches will be played on the beautiful Zorg beach and ground.

All prizes will be sponsored by Mr. Derrick Gobin and family. The competition is open to all teams while there is a surprise package for the first five teams that registered. Teams can contact Ms. Divine Ross on 673-7427 or Ms. Debra Daniels on 683-7807 for registration.