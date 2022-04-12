Latest update April 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
I wish to bring to the attention of the powers that be and the public in general the workings of the Co – op Department and by extension the Chief Co-Op Development Officer (CCDO).
It all started in October 2021 when I presented a letter of allotment for Lot 789 granted to me by the Paradise Multipurpose Coop Society (PMCS). This document was duly presented to the CCDO. This being the first stop, the next was the Ministry of Housing -these are way stations- before a certificate of title is issued by the Supreme Court. When I returned in December to uplift the processed document, the CCDO informed me that she could not “sign or process” the letter because it has six names and that processing such would entitle me to six lots.
It was pointed out to the CCDO that members of PMCS are entitled to one plot per family and the names listed represented one family and there was no mischief amidst. At this point, the CCDO became irate, calling me arrogant and demanded that I leave her office. On leaving the office, I consulted The Commissioner of Lands and Surveys along with his legal Advisor and Supervisor of Land Registry of the Supreme Court who all state that there is no law or statute that restricts the number of names that could be included on a Certificate of Title. Judging from her tone and demeanour, one wonders how come in this day and age such could be the head of an important Department. Where do we go with this work ethics in society?
Regards
Clinton Valentine
Apr 12, 2022Star Party Rental, GISE, Trophy Stall 1st Division cricket By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Winton Forrester’s 176 and Leon Johnson’s fine all-round performance spearheaded GCC to victory...
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 12, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – A Member of Parliament telling a woman she needs a dildo; a minister allegedly sextexting a young woman;... more
Kaieteur News – America is winning the war in Ukraine. Though it is not a combatant in the physical hostilities, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]