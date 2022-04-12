Where do we go with this work ethics in society?

Dear Editor

I wish to bring to the attention of the powers that be and the public in general the workings of the Co – op Department and by extension the Chief Co-Op Development Officer (CCDO).

It all started in October 2021 when I presented a letter of allotment for Lot 789 granted to me by the Paradise Multipurpose Coop Society (PMCS). This document was duly presented to the CCDO. This being the first stop, the next was the Ministry of Housing -these are way stations- before a certificate of title is issued by the Supreme Court. When I returned in December to uplift the processed document, the CCDO informed me that she could not “sign or process” the letter because it has six names and that processing such would entitle me to six lots.

It was pointed out to the CCDO that members of PMCS are entitled to one plot per family and the names listed represented one family and there was no mischief amidst. At this point, the CCDO became irate, calling me arrogant and demanded that I leave her office. On leaving the office, I consulted The Commissioner of Lands and Surveys along with his legal Advisor and Supervisor of Land Registry of the Supreme Court who all state that there is no law or statute that restricts the number of names that could be included on a Certificate of Title. Judging from her tone and demeanour, one wonders how come in this day and age such could be the head of an important Department. Where do we go with this work ethics in society?

Regards

Clinton Valentine