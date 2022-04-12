No one is invincible

Dear Editor

Former Pakistan prime minister was ousted from office by a no-confidence vote, after much shenanigans, (familiar theme), bringing an end to what held hope and promise in the beginning, but which became disillusionment and disgruntlement in the end.

The lessons from the fall out are there for the learning for all. The inglorious downfall of an icon shows and tells no one is invincible and as you are elected, so can you be unelected. The world is now watching those who engineered his downfall and will now hold the reins of government.

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed