GTT Business Solutions to be champion for businesses in the local market

– company collaborates with GCCI to observe national small business week

Kaieteur News – Businesses in Guyana will now experience greater convenience as GTT Business Solutions aims to be the champion for businesses, offering internet and voice solutions packages with its new conneX plans.

This development was announced via a GTT release.

Unveiled over the weekend by Chief Operations Officer (COO) for GTT Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson, the new conneX 75, conneX150, and conneX 600 plans will see new and existing businesses receiving high-speed internet service with complimentary voice solutions of 3,500, 4,000 and 6,000 free minutes for local on-net calls and international calls to US and Canada.

“Today, we have SMB officers who are responsible for working with small businesses in specific geographic areas, to help them make informed technology decisions. These officers have been working with businesses since July, and have been responsible for delivering solutions for hundreds of small businesses across Guyana. We have Guyana’s number one non-cash payment solution, MMG, in our solutions stack for small businesses as well. With MMG+, small businesses can make and receive payments from anywhere in Guyana,” Ferguson said.

Emphasising on the new package Ferguson said, “[conneX] will make international communication with stakeholders faster and deliver more value. This solution will also deliver greater simplicity. Simplicity that these businesses need…”

The COO at the event further made a recommitment to existing partnerships with the government and the business fraternity in efforts to promote entrepreneurship nationwide.

Being the feature speaker at the event, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said, “Organisations like GTT and GCCI complement the Government’s effort to an enabling climate for small and medium enterprises.”

The Minister also called on GTT and GCCI to continue stewardship and development of small business through innovation.

In addition to the internet and voice solutions, Senior Manager SMB, Technical and Cloud Delivery at GTT Business Solutions, Tanya Wilcott, explained that customers who have landline numbers can keep their current numbers when upgrading to the new conneX plans.

“These solutions were crafted especially for you, and this is how we give you the extra pair of hands, and the extra day you need to advance your business with ease. These new plans provide the added benefits of more speed to keep you connected to your stakeholders, more minutes to keep you connected to your [international] partners and more value to ensure that you can take advantage of the opportunities that the new economy is presenting,” she stated.

Wilcott added, “This is all about you [businesses], and as we keep focused on our customer promises of reliably connecting customers, strengthening our community, and innovating for all in Guyana; we just want you to know that we have listened to your constant feedback. We are also giving you the convenience of a single bill for both landline and internet services, making paying your bills a whole lot easier!”

Businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the new conneX plans to enjoy the absolute convenience provided by GTT Business Solutions. Application forms can be accessed via https://www.gtt.co.gy/conneXapplication

Additionally, subsequent to the launch of conneX, GTT and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) collaborated to host a Business Expo which saw over 40 small and medium businesses utilising the opportunity to display their products and services to members of the business community and the public.

This expo was a free opportunity for businesses to gain exposure and meet with the public and members of the private sector. These businesses will also be given three free months of conneX to kick start their improved connectivity.

GTT Business Solutions and the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have partnered to celebrate a week-long series of events in observance of National Small Business Week from April 8-15, 2022.

About GTT Business Solutions

GTT Business Solution is a Division of GTT, the largest provider of ICT services in Guyana, providing a suite of 21st century products and services to its over three hundred thousand subscriber base. The company’s promise to the Community, to the Customer and the entire Country is to strengthen, reliably connect and innovate for all. The ICT giant is committed to the mission of pivoting the company to become a 21st century customer centric organisation in order to improve life experience to every home and business by 2025.