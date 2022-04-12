Girl, 14, dies in accident on way to visit grandfather

– mother seeks assistance for burial

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Makida Quick’s plan to visit her grandfather on Sunday ended abruptly after she was killed in a tragic accident around noon that day.The accident, which claimed the life of the 14-year-old Tucville Secondary School student, occurred around 12:30hrs on the ‘E’ Field main access road, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that the teen who resided at Lot 668 Section ‘D’ Field, Sophia was heading to her grandfather’s residence, in same the area, with a younger sister when she met her demise. The two were travelling separately on their bicycles when the accident occurred.

Police in a report stated Quick was riding, south along the eastern side of the main access road, when a motorcycle, CK 7840, driven by Glenton Redman, crashed into her. The police revealed that the 21-year-old motorcyclist, who was speeding in the same direction, was in a lying position on his motorcycle which he allegedly lost control and collided with the teen.

As a result of the collision, Quick was flung some distance in the air before falling into a nearby drain, while Redman fell onto the roadway.

They were both picked up in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the young girl was pronounced dead on arrival. The motorcyclist, who police suspect is not the holder of a provisional or driver’s licence, was admitted and is said to be receiving medical treatment under police guard.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, the dead teen’s mother, Melissa Vossey said Quick is now the second child she has lost in just under three years. She recalled that back in 2019 her eldest child, Olijah Chesney, a former Guyana Defence Force rank, was murdered during the course of a robbery.

The grieving woman said that on Sunday, the sister, who was with Quick at the time of the accident, had visited the grandfather earlier that day and the man had requested to see Quick because he had not seen her recently.

As a result, the younger sister left for her older sister to take her to their grandfather but unfortunately the man never got to see his granddaughter alive.

“Both sisters does always be together and after the sister went first to the grandfather, the grandfather said he ain’t seeing Makida, he say ‘weh Makida deh?’ He said bring she and carry she to him but she didn’t get to reach to the grandfather,” Vossey related.

The woman stated that she had just reached home from work that day when she heard about the accident. What was related to the woman was that her daughter was standing on the corner of the road with her bicycle waiting for the motorcyclist to finish doing his “stunts” before she continued her journey.

“The boy was lying on his motorbike while riding when he knock she down,” Vossey related. She said her daughter, as a result of the accident, suffered a broken neck and leg, among other injuries.

The woman described her daughter as a jovial and mannerly person. With school recently being closed, she revealed that Quick had already purchased her Easter Monday outfit, adding that the family had made plans to spend the holiday at the National Park.

Even as an investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing, the grieving mother is asking the public for any form of assistance towards her daughter’s burial since she is cash-strapped. Persons desirous of lending support can make contact with Melissa Vossey mobile number 641-4434.