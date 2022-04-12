Latest update April 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Forrester hits ton, Johnson, Barnwell score 50s, Sankar, Johnson & Dick grab 5 wkt-hauls as GCC, DCC win

Apr 12, 2022 Sports

Star Party Rental, GISE, Trophy Stall 1st Division cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Winton Forrester’s 176 and Leon Johnson’s fine all-round performance spearheaded GCC to victory over Malteenoes, while a fifty from the consistent Chris Barnwell and a seven-wicket match haul from Steven Sankar led DCC to a win over Police despite an eight-wicket match haul from Dwayne Dick in the latest round of the GCA’s two-day Star Party Rental, GISE, Trophy Stall’s First Division cricket competition for teams in the City.

Winston Forrester scored a big ton for GCC against MSC.

At DCC, the host declared just before Lunch on the final at 302-4 from 55.5 overs with overnight batter Forrester hitting 25 fours and two sixes in an entertaining 176 from 165 balls before he was removed by Daniel Ross.
Forrester and Persaud who played the supporting role in the 166-run opening partnership with a patient 25 from 75 balls with a single boundary before the partnership was broken by off-spinner Nichosie Barker.
West Indies U-16 batsman Mavindra Dindyal was run out for 12 before Guyana Captain Johnson contributed a 47-ball 65 with 10 fours and a six before he provided Ross with his second wicket.

Dwayne Dick took a 5-Wkt haul against DCC in a losing cause

Johnson returned with the ball to take 5-31 with his leg-spin, while Forrester and Persaud supported with two wickets each as MSC were dismissed for 74 with former Guyana opener Shemroy Barrington 26 with a four and three sixes, while only Scott (10) and Collis Rumple (11) of the other batters getting into double figures.Earlier, on day one, GCC, led by 33 from Ricardo Ali-Mohammed and Forrester (30) fell for 129 with Barker (4-46), Dequan Murray (3-30) and Delon Dalrymple (2-29) being the wicket-takers from MSC who fell for 126 with Barker getting 38 and Jerimiah Scott making 32.
At the end of the first day GCC were 54-0 with Forrester on 41 and Navindra Persaud on 11.
At the Police ground at Eve Leary, Police were bundled out for 77 as only Adams (14) and pacer Ronsford Beaton (16) getting into double figures as Sanker had 3-19 for seven wickets in the match.

Leon Johnson scored 65 & had a 5-wkt haul against MSC.

Chris Barnwell made a fifty for DCC against Police.

Medium pacer Barnwell and left-arm spinner Raj Nanan had two wickets each for DCC who struggled to 55-6 before eventually winning by four wickets despite Dick’s 5-35 to follow up his three wickets in the first innings.
Earlier on day one, the Cops were led by Dwayne Dick (46), the consistent Kevin Christian (41), Andrew Lyght Jr (23) and Pernell London (21) all getting starts with none of them going on to get a half-century.
Sankar (4-70), Carlton Jacques (2-22) and Pacer Trevon Garraway (2-14) bowled well for DCC who made 193 with Barnwell following up scores of 176 and 175 with 56 from 72 balls with three fours and two sixes in his last three ‘Red ball’ games to stake a strong claim for a First-Class place since the Harpy Eagles’ top order is struggling.
The 35-year-old Barnwell got support from Tevin Imlach (31), Peter Perez (23) and Harpy Eagles’ stand by Trevon Griffith who made 21.
National left-arm spinner Anthony Adams (4-48), Dick (3-54) and London (2-31) were the main wicket-takers.

 

 

 

 

