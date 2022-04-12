Boxing History maker, Amsterdam, promoted by Chief of Staff

Kaieteur News – Good fortunes continue to ring in for Desmond Amsterdam following his historic feat of being the first Guyanese Boxer to secure a medal at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship recently hosted in Ecuador.

On Sunday, March 28, 2022, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) member achieved a podium finish following his triumph over Paraguay’s Samuel Eldric Rodriguez Sella to claim the bronze medal in the middleweight division.

On Monday, his exploits were publicly recognised when he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant for his discipline and recent performance at the Championships.

According to a post from the GDF Facebook page it stated, “Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, promoted Corporal Desmond Amsterdam to the rank of Sergeant for his outstanding performance at the recently concluded championship, which was held in Ecuador.”

The COS congratulated Amsterdam for his continued success and commitment to the sport. “You have made us proud! Continue to be a good ambassador for the GDF and Guyana. I wish to encourage that you continue in this stead, stay focused! These attributes allow you to see the fruits of your labour,” Brigadier Bess urged.

Sergeant Amsterdam expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support given by the Force. “I feel proud of this achievement. Being able to travel and represent my country and the Force at these competitions, have been an honour and great privilege. It was indeed an auspicious moment for me,” he said.

The result has qualified Amsterdam to compete at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is slated to take place in the United Kingdom.

Also present for the small ceremony were Officer Commanding Sports Corp, Major Keith Watts and GDF Boxing Coach Terrence Poole.