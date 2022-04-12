4 companies bid to repair marine vessels for Maritime Dept.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has recently put out a tender for the docking and rehabilitation of four marine vessels for an estimated cost of $221 million.

The vessels that the department is planning to repair are the M. L. David P for an estimated cost of $19.5 million, M. L. Thompson for $24 million, Barge Seamang for $149 million and Spilt barge for $49 million.

During the recent opening of bids last Wednesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, four companies applied to carry out the repairs on the vessels. The companies are Dock Yard, the Guyana National Industries, Builders Supplies, and Gopie Investments Inc.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that the Auditor General’s 2020 report had flagged a contract signed by the MARAD in 2019, where a contractor was paid the full contract sum in advance for the rehabilitation and docking of a vessel, while there was no proof of the status of the works.

The contract was to rehabilitate the M. L. David P vessel which is again slated for repairs this year.

It was reported that a $12.9 million contract was signed on November 27, 2019 to repair the vessel. The AG at the time of reporting, in September 2021, stated that no proper documentation was provided to them for the works on this project despite the contractor being paid the entire contract sum before the end of 2019. As a result, the AG noted that this is a clear breach of the payment schedule of the contract.

Meanwhile, also opened last week was a contract to re-construct the St. Gabriel’s Primary School. This project, according to the Ministry of Education, is estimated to cost $63 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

