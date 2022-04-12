18-year-old Lindener dead after motorcycle collision

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old resident of One Mile Wismar, Linden, is now dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into another on Sunday morning.

Dead, Odel TaylorAccording to police, the accident occurred about 07:45hrs on the One Mile Public Road, Wismar, Linden.

The dead man has been identified as Odel Taylor. He was riding motorcycle CL 731, when he crashed into motorcycle CF 6477, owned and ridden by 22-year-old David Narine of Lot 7 Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Reports suggest that motorcycle CL 731, was speeding north along the western side of the One Mile Public Road while motorcycle CF 6477, was proceeding east out of Pinette Street heading to One Mile Public Road. It is alleged that CF 6477, failed to stop at the junction and rode into the path of CL 731, which collided into the front of CF 6477.

The impact caused Taylor, the rider of motorcycle CL 731, who was not wearing any helmet at the time, to fall on the road surface. His head reportedly hit a concrete culvert causing him to receive injuries. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Narine, the driver of motorcycle CF 6477, had initially fled the scene but on Monday turned himself in to the Mackenzie Police Station with his lawyer. He is currently in custody assisting with investigations. Friends and family members of Taylor described him as an easy going and ambitious young man.