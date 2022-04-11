Peru oil disaster…Govt. secures additional compensation for citizens

– Almost three months after the devastating oil spill in Peru that resulted in approximately 12,000 barrels of oil being spilled and contaminating their shores and waters – the country’s Minister of Environment, Modesto Montoya recently stated that the oil company responsible for the disaster must be honest and take care of the affected people, especially the fishermen.In fact, the Peruvian government has ordered Spanish oil giant, Repsol, to pay an additional US$700 compensation to those who were affected by the spill. According to a Peruvian media reports, Minister Montoya has indicated that this measure is the result of the efforts made by the Government to meet the demands of the affected population. The Minister explained that this second cash advance is added to the previous one (US$700), which will be distributed among the affected people who are registered.“The company has to be honest and, above all, take care to compensate the people affected, like the fishermen,” he commented.The Minister also, disclosed that during his trips to different parts of the country, he verified the magnitude of the damage caused by environmental liabilities and oil spills. “There are irresponsible companies that, due to lack of technology, have left our territory semi-devastated by pollution,” he remarked.On January 15, last, over 10,000 barrels of crude was spilled from one of the La Pampilla refineries, which are owned by Repsol, off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru.It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.Repsol had underreported the quantity of crude that was spilled to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), stating that only 0.16 barrels of crude was spilled, and affecting an area of 2.5m2. However, later investigations by Peru’s OEFA revealed that more than 10,000 barrels of crude had spilled – more than double the amount initially reported by the company and the affected area reaches a size of 11,061 hectares.In March, Kaieteur News had reported that the Peruvian fishermen and others who were affected by the January 15 oil spill disaster in Peru – will receive an advance compensation of US$700 each from Spanish oil giant, Repsol.The advance compensation to the fishermen and others affected by the spill came about as a result of negotiations done by the Government of Peru who is working towards getting Repsol to assume the economic impact of the spill. Due to the fact that a legal process for compensation to the affected families would take a long time, the Government of Peru got the oil giant to sign an advance compensation agreement.Notably, Peru’s OEFA have imposed the fifth coercive fine in the sum of Sol $460,000 (US$124,307) for the non-compliance of the administrative measure, containment and recovery of the hydrocarbon from the second oil spill. In addition to the five coercive fines the agency has initiated five sanctioning administrative procedures against Repsol. For the administrative sanctions the fines could exceed Sol$92, 000, 000 (US$ 24,861,505).This publication had also reported that following the devastating oil spill, several Peruvian officials had called for the oil company to offer compensation for the disaster.The first action taken against the company was by Peruvian judge, Romualdo Aguedo, on Friday, January 28, 2022, who granted the order to prevent four Repsol’s executives from leaving the country. Peruvian media reported that Judge Aguedo imposed an 18-month ban on the grounds of the potential risk that the officials might leave Peru. Among them were: refinery manager, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta Luca de Tena; terminal manager, Renzo Alejandro Tejada Mackenzie; environmental manager, Gisela Cecilia Posadas Jhong and production manager, José Gregorio Reyes Ruiz.In taking additional steps, Peru’s former Minister of the Environment, Rubén Ramirez on Monday, January 31, 2022, revealed that the government had taken the decision to suspend the company’s hydrocarbon loading and unloading activities. In other words, Repsol’s operation in the country was halted until it can substantially prove that another oil spill will not occur again in its waters.However, in an update it was revealed that a fuel shortage in Peru had forced the country’s OEFA to lift the suspension on Repsol’s operation temporarily. However, the company was only allowed to continue its operations for 10 days and under supervision from the OEFA. That 10 days period has since come to an end and the Peruvian government has signalled that it has other alternative sources to obtain fuel.The clean-up and remediation of approximately 12,000 barrels of crude that contaminated the shores and waters of Peru is expected to cost some US$65 million – this was announced by Repsol’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josu Jon Imaz.As the Government of Peru takes action to protect its people and its environment, Guyana in contrast, continues to give American oil giant, ExxonMobil, permission to operate without full coverage insurance to cater for such a disastrous oil spill. In February, last, ExxonMobil announced that it has commenced oil production at Guyana’s second offshore development area called Liza Phase Two in the Stabroek Block.Among the oil companies working in Guyana’s backyard is the very oil company –Repsol – that caused the oil spill in Peru.