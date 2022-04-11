Outreach or reaching out?

Kaieteur News – A man does seh how he does do opinion polls. When he done he polls, he does publish de results in de newspapers with all kinda comments about wat de people seh.

But dem boys yet to find somebody wah can confirm dat dem get interview in one or who do de interview. But dem boys believe de man when he seh he conduct dem polls.

But is a strange coincidence dat just as de man complete a polls about de popularity of de guvament, de same guvament wah decide dem gan gat outreach across de country. Now when de guvament get outreach is usually because dem getting word dat be people lil discontented. So dem does claim how dem going to reach de people. But nuff time when de people turn up to dem politician office dem can’t reach dem. But dem gat rumblings about discontent in de population and suh dem decide we gat fuh hold meet de people meetings. Is nuff complaints. A few weeks ago dem consumers did complaining how de prices fuh greens and vegetables too high. Now is de vendors complaining how people nah buying even though de price fall. De guvament fan hear about all dem things during de outreach.

But is strange dat just as dem planning dis outreach, de man wah doing de poll reporting dat de Big man more popular dan ever. Is strange because if dis is de case, den dem nah gat no need fuh any outreach.

It mek dem boys remember de time when 90 percent of de people polled talk how dem is politically independent. De other 10 percent know wat is de meaning of independent.

Talk half. Leff half.