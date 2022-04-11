Man seen forcing woman into car tells cops they were fighting over “text messages”

Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in the city were successful in locating a “taxi driver” who was on Saturday seen on Cemetery Road, North East La Penitence, Georgetown, beating a Spanish speaking woman and forcing her into his car before driving off.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Commander of the Georgetown police district, Simon McBean said that the man told ranks that the woman is his wife and the altercation they had was just a small fight over messages on a cell phone.
“They are husband and wife and he claimed that they had an argument over a cell phone thing and she stepped out of the car and he pushed her back in”. McBean said. Both the man and the woman reportedly told police that they have resolved the matter between them and are okay together at home.
Kaieteur News had reported on Sunday that the traffic was held up along Cemetery Road as motorists witnessed the man assaulting the woman. The incident reportedly took place around 14:00hrs in the vicinity of the Cemetery Road Bridge that is currently under construction. One of the eyewitnesses, a woman, had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to intervene but when she tried, the man attempted to run her over with his car before driving away.
