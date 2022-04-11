Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man seen forcing woman into car tells cops they were fighting over “text messages”

Apr 11, 2022 News

The car in which the Spanish speaking woman was allegedly forced into.

Kaieteur News – Police in the city were successful in locating a “taxi driver” who was on Saturday seen on Cemetery Road, North East La Penitence, Georgetown, beating a Spanish speaking woman and forcing her into his car before driving off.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Commander of the Georgetown police district, Simon McBean said that the man told ranks that the woman is his wife and the altercation they had was just a small fight over messages on a cell phone.
“They are husband and wife and he claimed that they had an argument over a cell phone thing and she stepped out of the car and he pushed her back in”. McBean said. Both the man and the woman reportedly told police that they have resolved the matter between them and are okay together at home.
Kaieteur News had reported on Sunday that the traffic was held up along Cemetery Road as motorists witnessed the man assaulting the woman. The incident reportedly took place around 14:00hrs in the vicinity of the Cemetery Road Bridge that is currently under construction. One of the eyewitnesses, a woman, had reportedly stepped out of her vehicle to intervene but when she tried, the man attempted to run her over with his car before driving away.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

DeSinco National Junior Chess Qualifiers… Intense action unfolds on Day One

DeSinco National Junior Chess Qualifiers… Intense action unfolds on...

Apr 11, 2022

Kaieteur News -The National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers, sponsored by DeSinco Ltd., saw a record 68 youth players competing in the four day event which began on Saturday April 9th. Junior...
Read More
Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase skills at Pepsi Mike Parris tournament

Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase...

Apr 11, 2022

NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar’s fifty spurs NY Tri-State to 1st win

NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar’s fifty...

Apr 11, 2022

Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in Guatemala

Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in...

Apr 11, 2022

Charlestown win Georgetown final of the Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Charlestown win Georgetown final of the Janet...

Apr 11, 2022

592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams dominate

592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams...

Apr 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaiet[email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]