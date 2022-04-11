Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase skills at Pepsi Mike Parris tournament

Kaieteur News – Young Achievers and Vergenoegen Boxing Gyms were named joint winners of yesterday’s Pepsi/Mike Parris Under-16 competition held at the Andrew Lewis Gym in Albouystown. Runner up Gym was Rose Hall Jammers.

The competition saw the largest turnout since competitive Boxing returned as the youngsters are being given competition to get them ready for the upcoming Caribbean Championships.