Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase skills at Pepsi Mike Parris tournament

Apr 11, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Young Achievers and Vergenoegen Boxing Gyms were named joint winners of yesterday’s Pepsi/Mike Parris Under-16 competition held at the Andrew Lewis Gym in Albouystown. Runner up Gym was Rose Hall Jammers.

Boxers pose for a photo following action in the Pepsi Mike Parris Under-16 tournament at the Six Head Gym in Albouystown.

The competition saw the largest turnout since competitive Boxing returned as the youngsters are being given competition to get them ready for the upcoming Caribbean Championships.

 

