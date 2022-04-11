Glenn Lall is officially the man with the Midas Touch in Guyana

Dear Editor,

For those who don’t know, a Google search would reveal that the most famous King Midas is popularly remembered in Greek mythology for his ability to turn everything he touched into gold.

Glenn Lall, the businessman, in reality is a King Midas, for over the years he has left a trail of gold which without doubt has morphed into an even bigger phenomenon today.

Let me explain. While I’ve known of the man for years now, it wasn’t until he started his own radio show, appropriately named The Glenn Lall Show that I really got to understand him.

And what he is makes so much sense. If you get to understand what drives the man, immediately you get an understanding of life – the key element that must be in place in order for the universe to properly align, or so I believe.

I know some may think I am reading too much into this man, but the Glenn Lall way of teaching is essentially a crash-course on understanding human existence.

Lall, much like the Facebook boss, realised from early on that the highest of education is not the defining factor of anyone’s life but rather common sense; the knowledge you acquire overtime is the key that can unlock a plethora of doors.

However, the frightening thing that Lall has opened my eyes to is the fact that there are others whose awareness is on par with his but instead of using that knowledge for good, some have taken the opposing path. Sadly, some of these abominations have over the years been chosen to govern our country and, as Lall often screams with conviction, we as Guyanese are doomed if we continue to believe that the unjust leaders, who we have idolised for years, will somehow take us to the promise land that we so much deserve.

Why this nation seems to only attract those who are unnaturally conceited and pregnant with greed will forever remain a mystery to me. It doesn’t matter the race of those in office, that taste of power somehow possesses elected folks to the point of them blindly leading this county into the abyss.

If ever there was a man who seem to have Guyana’s best interest at heart, fellow Guyanese, it is Glenn Lall. He has nothing to gain from exposing the truth, in fact, the man has been sidelined and shun by the majority, including family, for it.

To support Glenn Lall, I am doing my part to spread the word of his heroism which once embraced by Guyana will translate to the Midas Touch.

From a young age, he realised he had this exceptional quality and those who know him well can attest to this. From championing the sales of the school’s farm produces to playing dumb just so he could get the teachers to explain topics multiple times so slow students could understand; assuming control of the market where he sold greens so much so that criminals would instantly regret venturing there; building an empire – Kaieteur newspaper and radio – which seeks only to offer that crash course on life, Glenn Lall’s aim is to help all – even the least intelligent among us – better understand what unfolds daily before our very eyes in the name of development. With this knowledge, we all can stand in unison and fight to protect our patrimony so that future generations can benefit.

Glenn Lall, thank you for helping Guyanese realise that we need a revolution and for this you have my vote.

P. France