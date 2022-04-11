DeSinco National Junior Chess Qualifiers… Intense action unfolds on Day One

Kaieteur News -The National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers, sponsored by DeSinco Ltd., saw a record 68 youth players competing in the four day event which began on Saturday April 9th.

Junior chess players from Regions 2, 3, 4, 6 and 10 entered the highly anticipated tournament from which the top ten players will be invited to contest for the National Junior Championship title for 2022.

Saturday’s turnout marked a promising resurgence in popularity for junior chess in Guyana.

Tournament favourite Keron Sandiford suffered a shock defeat in the first round to 8-year-old Julian Mohabir.

Mohabir put on a scintillating performance when he capitalised on a blunder made by Sandiford instigating an immediate resignation by the top player.

However, Sandiford made a recovery later in the day when he managed to take down another top player – Oluwadare Oyeyipo.

Another upset occurred in round 2 of the tournament, with Ronan Lee snatching a clean victory against top rated player Jaden Taylor. After a tense struggle for power in the opening, the two launched into a series of tactical piece trades and captures in the middle game.

Lee grabbed an advantage against Taylor and held it to the end, converting the game methodically into a comfortable win. Lee now joins the group of players who ended on two points on the first day of play.

Rajiv Lee also shook off some early threats in the first round from 10 year old Jacob McDonald to finish the day as the tournament leader with two points.

Raveon Adonis also joined the top of the leaderboard with two points. However, his third round facing off against Lee promises an interesting outcome.

The tournament is now delicately poised around the players leading with two points and undefeated.

Meanwhile, Jessica Callender has returned with back-to-back victories after an early exit form the recent Grand Prix tournament due to injury. She registered wins in the Junior Qualifiers against Emmanuel Primus and Julian Mohabir, to begin day two with 2 points.

Other players on two points are Anasie Fredericks, Pooja Lam, Dominic Sam, Mayas Khan, Ethan Lee, Sasha Shariff, Rolex Alexander, Kyle Couchman, Justin Goberdhan, Tejasvarun Kandavel, Maliha Rajkumar and Ricardo Narine.

The 3rd and 4th rounds yesterday were decisive for players as it determined who were the top players to watch and who will have the highest chance of reaching the Nationals.

Players assemble again at the Guyana National Stadium for the last 3 rounds continuing today Monday and tomorrow Tuesday, April 11th and April 12th respectively.

Boards 1 to 6 will be continued to stream live on www.guyanachess.org and YouTube commencing at 9:00hrs and at 14:00hrs each day.