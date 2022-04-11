Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Charlestown win Georgetown final of the Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Apr 11, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- A slow start from Defending Champions Tucville Secondary School cost them the final as the curtains came down on the National Sports Commission /Ministry of Culture Youth & Sports Georgetown zone of the 2022 Season Opener Windball Cricket Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls tournament organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe and played at the National Gymnasium.

Champions Charlestown with teachers after their win.

Tucville batted first and managed 92-0, after the score was 7 in two overs and skipper Tonya Mohabir smashed 56 (6sx7) and Tamara Griffith 22, as Extras had 14.
Charlestown Government Secondary in reply went after their target with a rush to take their first major title in years, ending on 95-0, off 3.1 overs. Player of the finals Donna Lowe hitting 52 (6sx8), Shania Maglore 40.
Government Technical Institute, East Ruimveldt Secondary School and Brickdam Secondary tied for third place.
Meanwhile, the organiser is expressing sincere appreciation to the Director of Sport Steve

Charlestown’s Malgore kiss the pitch after hitting the winning runs.

Ninvalle, Minister CYS Charles Ramson jr. for giving him the opportunity to organise the Windball tournament, the Kaieteur Sports department for ensuring the results from every day’s play are published, all the schools that participated those staff’s of the NSC that worked along with him.

Charlestown and Tucville take a photo.

Munroe stated, “I must thank the Almighty for a safe and incident free programme once again and for all those who have been praying for the sport and the organiser.”
Meanwhile, the 2019 3rd place team Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, will be looking for the top spot this year when they meet Leonora Secondary who will be playing in their first final as the curtains comes down on the Region 3 tournament.

 

 

