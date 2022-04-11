592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams dominate

Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- Paradise (East Coast Demerara) and it’s Berbice namesake Paradise Invaders United, stormed into the next round following lopsided wins in the 592 Beer ‘Skills for Cash’ seven-a-side football tournament on Saturday at the Victoria Community ground.
In the feature contest of the doubleheader, Paradise brushed aside Victoria 4-1. Despite taking the lead in the 14th minute compliments of a Quason McAulay penalty, the hosts incurred four goals to exit the event.
Jermin Samuels initiated the blitz with a 30 yard screamer which struck the crossbar and ended in the back of the net in the 16th minute.
This was followed by a Anil Hernandez conversion into the left corner in the 25th minute from within the centre of the 18 yard box which handed Paradise the 2-1 lead.
A second from Hernandez in the 44th minute pushed the score to 3-1, as he slotted his left footed shot into the lower left corner from inside the right of the 18 yard box.
Tyreek Cummings sealed the outcome four minutes later through a right footed effort which nestled into the left corner, after striking the woodwork.
Meanwhile, Paradise of Berbice made light work of Ann’s Grove, winning by a 4-1 score.
Although Ann’s Grove took the lead in the sixth minute through Alden Lawrence, Donovan Francis equalized four minutes later with a shot to the right hand corner.
Paradise seized control of the contest in the 27th minute as Francis lashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net, after cutting into the 18 yard box.
The score ballooned to 3-1 in the 40th minute via Jamal Cambridge, as he scooted into the lower left corner from within the centre of the penalty area.
The win was then achieved as Capello Daniels blasted a right footed shot into the roof of the net in the 47th minute.
Action resumes on Thursday at the same venue. Winner of the tournament will receive $300,000, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000, $100,000, and $50,000 respectively.
Complete Results.
Game-1
Paradise Invaders (Berbice)-4 vs Ann’s Grove-1
Paradise Scorers
Donovan Francis-10th and 27th
Jamal Cambridge-40th
Capello Daniels-47th
Ann’s Grove Scorer
Alden Lawrence-6th
Game-2
Paradise (East Coast Demerara)-4 vs Victoria-1
Paradise Scorers
Anil Hernandez-25th and 44th
Jermin Samuels-16th
Tyreek Cummings-48th
Victoria Scorer
Quason McAulay-12th
