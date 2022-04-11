592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams dominate

Kaieteur News- Paradise (East Coast Demerara) and it’s Berbice namesake Paradise Invaders United, stormed into the next round following lopsided wins in the 592 Beer ‘Skills for Cash’ seven-a-side football tournament on Saturday at the Victoria Community ground.

In the feature contest of the doubleheader, Paradise brushed aside Victoria 4-1. Despite taking the lead in the 14th minute compliments of a Quason McAulay penalty, the hosts incurred four goals to exit the event.

Jermin Samuels initiated the blitz with a 30 yard screamer which struck the crossbar and ended in the back of the net in the 16th minute.

This was followed by a Anil Hernandez conversion into the left corner in the 25th minute from within the centre of the 18 yard box which handed Paradise the 2-1 lead.

A second from Hernandez in the 44th minute pushed the score to 3-1, as he slotted his left footed shot into the lower left corner from inside the right of the 18 yard box.

Tyreek Cummings sealed the outcome four minutes later through a right footed effort which nestled into the left corner, after striking the woodwork.

Meanwhile, Paradise of Berbice made light work of Ann’s Grove, winning by a 4-1 score.

Although Ann’s Grove took the lead in the sixth minute through Alden Lawrence, Donovan Francis equalized four minutes later with a shot to the right hand corner.

Paradise seized control of the contest in the 27th minute as Francis lashed a powerful shot into the roof of the net, after cutting into the 18 yard box.

The score ballooned to 3-1 in the 40th minute via Jamal Cambridge, as he scooted into the lower left corner from within the centre of the penalty area.

The win was then achieved as Capello Daniels blasted a right footed shot into the roof of the net in the 47th minute.

Action resumes on Thursday at the same venue. Winner of the tournament will receive $300,000, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000, $100,000, and $50,000 respectively.

Complete Results.

Game-1

Paradise Invaders (Berbice)-4 vs Ann’s Grove-1

Paradise Scorers

Donovan Francis-10th and 27th

Jamal Cambridge-40th

Capello Daniels-47th

Ann’s Grove Scorer

Alden Lawrence-6th

Game-2

Paradise (East Coast Demerara)-4 vs Victoria-1

Paradise Scorers

Anil Hernandez-25th and 44th

Jermin Samuels-16th

Tyreek Cummings-48th

Victoria Scorer

Quason McAulay-12th