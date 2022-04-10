Worldwide attention focuses on Boxing in Guyana

Kaieteur News – As the ‘Road to Redemption’ card draws closer to April 23rd at the Guyana National Stadium, all eyes around the world are focused on Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques as they strive to bring the country one step closer to its 9th and 10th World Title.

Top judges and Referees from Guyana, Trinidad and Panama are set to officiate in the event which demonstrates the heightened awareness and status that this fight brings to Guyana and future of boxing in the country. The fight will also be recorded to become a part of a movie featuring Guyanese boxing legend Lennox Blackmore.

With the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport firmly in their corner, the promoters Jack Bharat, Elton Dharry and Nexgen Global Marketing are confident that this event will set the bar for all future boxing promotions in the country.

An action packed card features a confident Dharry (26-6) v. Penalba (11-0) fighting for the WBC International super flyweight title and Dexter Marques (19-2) v. Pedroza (19-9) squaring off for the WBC International Silver Flyweight, supported by Comedian/Boxer Laured Stewart seeking to avenge his amateur loss to Romeo Norville.

Minster of Sport Charles Ramson has been vocal about his intentions to bring boxing back to the limelight, paying visits to local gyms and even working out with young boxers, “This is a sport that does a lot for young persons and we are pleased to support the event and extremely happy that 1,000 youngsters will be able to attend the match at no cost, compliments of the government of Guyana.”

The Culture section of the Ministry is developing plans for a halftime show that will showcase Guyanese music, dance and culture to the world. Entertainment giant HJ Entertainment, hosts of the Guyana Carnival is assisting with this portion of the planned activities.

President of the Guyana Boxing Board Peter Abdool reminded the reporters that boxing has brought an Olympic medal to Guyana along with eight world titles, more per capita than any other nation, “We produce quality fighters and now with the strong interest and support from both the private sector and government, we feel that boxing will once again become the guiding light of Sports in Guyana.”

During his visit to Guyana a few weeks ago, Dharry paid courtesy calls on Vice President Bharat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips and several members of the diplomatic corps to promote the event that will bring the most attention to the country since discovery of oil by ExxonMobil.

Jack Bharat speaking from New York said, “Since last year we committed to making this fight a reality and launched at the Everest Cricket Club with dozens of local and overseas based supporters, including Speaker of the House Manzur Nadir. Our partnership with Nexgen Global Promotions, HJ Entertainment and Ministry of Sports is ensuring that this dream is fulfilled in the grandest of fashions and on behalf of our entire team, we want to say thank you to all our sponsors and supporters, especially those who are flying in to support Elton.”

Dozens of sponsors have embraced the return of boxing and the fight will be broadcast live on NCN locally and talks are in process with Claro TV for international broadcast.

Tickets are now on sale at Giftland, Movietowne, Amazonia Malls, Assuria General Insurance offices, The Locals Restaurant in Vreed-en-hoop and Fagoos General Store in Parika.

For more information, please visit the Facebook/Instagram page – Road to Redemption.