Using the success of Eminem to explain racial consciousness in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Recording Industry Association of America has released a list of best selling musicians of all time. White rapper, Eminem is number 19.

No Black rapper is even close to Eminem. How do you explain a White singer of a Black musical genre outselling Black artists?

The answer lies in understanding the difference between racism and racial consciousness. In comprehending the overt dissimilarity, it is easy then to explain why the Creole middle class and westernised Indians (CMCWI) took a supporting line in the five-month attempt to rig the election thus finally bringing to an end the influence of the CMCWI in Guyana.

The story of Eminem’s financial earnings goes back to how White people viewed Black musical genres. It was Black America that invented rock. But White folks did not saturate themselves with rock until Elvis Presley adopted rock music and globalised the genre.

Black artists dropped rock, leaving it to Presley and pioneered soul and rhythm and blues. It was a Black woman that went back to Black roots and resurrected rock music among Black singers – Tina Turner. What happened then is that while White folks loved Turner for singing the genre they liked, Black folks applauded Turner for reclaiming rock. Thus Turner has massive Black and White support.

Rap music was a Black American thing that came out of Black neighbourhoods in the late 1970s. It has produced some famous Black American singers that have become global stars and rich men. So why has a White rapper – Eminem – eclipsed those iconic rappers in terms of sales?

The answer is simple for any first year sociology student in any part of the world. It is called racial consciousness. People are comfortable with their own. A White person may like cook-up rice but prefer to dine at a restaurant that sells it where he is comfortable with being around White folks. Black Americans may like apple donuts but prefer not to buy it from a bakery exclusively patronised by White folks.

These are not two examples of racism but racial consciousness. People like food, music and clothes despite their ethnic origins but feel mentally comfortable when they are available in their own communities. It has nothing to do with disliking the people who sell these things. A White man will buy cook-up rice from a Black woman who is selling it in a White neighbourhood.

White folks abstained from embracing rap because they considered it a Black thing. When a White guy belts it out they do not feel uncomfortable because it is one of their own performing. This is what racial consciousness is about. Eminem gets more money than Black rappers because he is patronised by a larger, richer audience. It does not mean that White folks hated Black people thus boycotted rap music from the seventies until Eminem came along.

Applying the concept of racial consciousness to Guyanese history, will reveal that is where we can trace the racial strife that now plagues the Guyanese mind. The CMCWI did not see Indians with racist lenses. The main preoccupation of CMCWI was the bulk of the Indians in British Guiana were culturally and philosophically unfit to administer what the colonials left – the Christian, westernised state.

CMCWI had no racist venom against Indians for being rural petty bourgeois. The CMCWI never envied the Indians for their wealth expansion. They felt it was that area the Indians should confine themselves to. It was when the non-Christian Indians began to live in Georgetown, became lawyers, doctors, trade unionists and politicians, the CMCWI took the decision to fight them because they feared the next step was politics. Cheddi Jagan created nightmares for the CMCWI.

The story of the support of the CMCWI for the rigging of the March 2020 election and the disgusting silence of many within the CMCWI will occupy large chapters of future history books. In the explanation, of why White Americans support Eminem, lies the answer of why CMCWI took that stance between March and July in 2020 – it was racial consciousness at work.

CMCWI had strong faith that the victory of the PNC, WPA and the AFC in 2015 will finally reshape the political landscape and their historical wishes had now finally been realised – they would govern Guyana while the Hindu and Muslim Indians will continue as the country’s petty bourgeoisie. March 2020 shattered that hope. March 2020 also marks the end of CMCWI in power.

The CMCWI will always exist. Guyana’s top three private schools are their breeding grounds. In these three schools, the CMCWI are strongly dominant and they do not mix with dark skin African students and Hindu and Muslim Indians. I know this. My daughter for years was a student at two of those schools.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)