The Girlfriend Expo: the new empowerment platform helping women overcome everyday challenges

Kaieteur News – Without a doubt, the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic has economically, mentally, and socially disrupted the lives of many people. For women, the impact has been even more severe.

According to global figures, since the pandemic, the unemployment rate among women rose to an all-time high – some women lost their businesses – while reports of domestic abuse increased drastically oftentimes with women at the receiving end of the spectrum.

Coupled with the everyday pressures of life, many women found themselves needing a safe space to vent; many were just, if one would daresay, “waiting to exhale.”

That opportunity presented itself in January when Guyanese social media influencer Melissa Atwell, known to her almost 60,000 social media followers as “Melly Mel,” extended an invitation for the women on her Facebook page to join her at a local restaurant for conversation. Atwell said she had no idea, the response she would receive.

It totally blew her mind that within an hour, she had over 50 women reserving time, and within one day, she had over 100 women on the list.

The entrepreneur, influencer, and President of the You Are Not Alone (YANA) Foundation—a local non-profit, and committed social activist whose work is focused on bringing awareness to injustices and providing assistance to those in need exclaimed, “I was blown away by the many women and girls who reached out to me.”

She continued, “And when I heard of the social issues that they wanted to speak on, I knew that YANA needed to act. And act we did!”

As a result of those conversations, she said that her next big project was borne; Girlfriend Expo: The Empowerment Workshop.

The event was held over a two-day period on February 26-27, 2022 at the Parc Rayne Event Centre, Georgetown, Guyana. Ms. Atwell and her team hosted over 300 women and provided healing and empowerment opportunities for women through storytelling, trauma-informed healing, one-on-one sessions, legal guidance and more.

The participants were engaged in discussions with local and international professionals, all of whom focused on empowering women by promoting creativity, building empathy and expressiveness, and building on the set aims of the expo to enable cross-cultural relationship building and advance inner development among participants.

“You had to be there! You had to see these women smiling and benefiting. This is what it is all about,” she said, adding, “I am looking forward to taking the expo across Guyana.”

Supported by YANA volunteers and coordinated by event planner, The NICO Consulting Inc., the Girlfriend Expo sponsors and speakers from across Guyana and the diaspora include Team Mohammed, McGregor’s Real Estate Development, Synergistic Co. Inc, ANSA McAL, Sister’s Secret, Anastasia Sandford, ChildLinks, Shane Mark Tull, Keoma Pearson, Valini Leitch, and SAFE Guyana.

The next Girlfriend Expo, scheduled to start today Sunday, April 10 in New Amsterdam, Berbice, was fully booked a mere three days after the registration was launched.

According to Atwell, the Girlfriend Expo: The Empowerment Workshop Part 2, is being held at Fordy’s Catering and Bar, New Amsterdam and will conclude on April 11, 2022.

She explained that this will be a vaccinated-only event focused on providing facilitated conversations for women and girls in Guyana.

Atwell expounded, “This Girlfriend Expo in Berbice, our second in our series, will provide healing and empowerment opportunities for women through storytelling, trauma-informed healing, one-to-one sessions, legal guidance, and more. It will focus on promoting creativity, building empathy, and expressiveness.

The expo will enable cross-cultural relationship building and advance inner development among participants. Speakers of the event include will Ms. Atwell, Raywattie Persaud dealing with the topic of challenges and strengths, Valini Leitch – dealing with Gender-Based Violence, Attorney Anastasia Sanford on the topic of Your Rights in the Eyes of the Law, Attorney Ryan Crawford on Men and the Law; Melissa Vieira on Knowing How to Present Yourself and Shamira Ramsuchit-David on Taking Control of Your Business!

Other topics include – Sister’s Secrets Women’s Health and Breakout Sessions on Women’s Health, Toxic Relationships, Your Rights, Business Ideas, Getting Yourself Ready and Your Mental Health.

According to Atwell, the Girlfriend Expo is founded with the commitment of helping women and children across Guyana. Through the YANA Foundation, Atwell and her team have dedicated their efforts to identifying and assisting the most vulnerable and impoverished persons in our society.

Since the work started in 2018, YANA has provided assistance to over 500 clients and mobilised hundreds of volunteers to impact change. Ms. Atwell uses her powerful social presence to provide assistance to vulnerable women and children throughout Guyana. Utilising her life experiences, she mobilises resources for building healthy relationships and lives by working with communities, local and international not-for-profit organisations, and businesses.

In addition to her work with YANA, Atwell is the CEO of FAB KIDS 592 and MK Marketing and K-onsulting and has been recognised by the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award and Heart-to-Heart Foundation for her impactful work. She was also recently named in New York as a Caribbean Impact Award honoree.

For more information on the work of Atwell’s organisation, contact can be made with her via [email protected]