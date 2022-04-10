Soesdyke man wanted for forgery

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday issued a wanted bulletin for Ekwensi Victor Langhorne of Lot130 Soesdyke/Linden Highway and Samsville, Kuru Kururu in relation to forgery allegations.
The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Langhorne, to contact the police on telephone numbers: 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Apr 10, 2022Kaieteur News – As the ‘Road to Redemption’ card draws closer to April 23rd at the Guyana National Stadium, all eyes around the world are focused on Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques...
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Apr 10, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Recording Industry Association of America has released a list of best selling musicians of all... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political leaders and parties agreed to a consensus formula for the appointment of the top... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]