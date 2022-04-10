Soesdyke man wanted for forgery

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday issued a wanted bulletin for Ekwensi Victor Langhorne of Lot130 Soesdyke/Linden Highway and Samsville, Kuru Kururu in relation to forgery allegations.

The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Langhorne, to contact the police on telephone numbers: 216-0251, 216-0254, 216-0251, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.