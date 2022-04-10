Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:15 AM

SOCU head warns public of scams being perpetrated by Nigerians

Apr 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent, Fazil Karimbaksh is urging the public to not fall prey to scams being perpetrated by a number of Nigerians in the country.

Head of SOCU, Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh

Senior Superintendent Karimbaksh noted on Friday that that there is a sharp rise in cases where suspected Nigerian nationals – some in the country illegally – and others out of Guyana, who collaborate with Guyanese in the commission of what is referred to as “Package Delivery Scams or Romance Scams” and “Pyramid Schemes”.
In a statement, the SOCU head said that the romance scammers have emerged more prominently during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scammers target primarily females via several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and other online dating sites.
“The modus operandi used by the scammers is to befriend unsuspecting females via the aforementioned digital platforms. The scammers create fake profiles of Caucasian men with luxury vehicles and large sums of cash to gain the attention of the victims. After communicating with the victim for some time to build trust with their ‘new friend’ or ‘love interest’, the scammer promises the intended victim, some form of assistance,” SOCU said in its statement.
The Unit added that this form of assistance is supposedly a package containing valuable gift items such as designer clothing, jewellery, televisions, cell phones, money and other electronic devices. SOCU explained that the victim is usually contacted by a local associate of the scammer, confirming the arrival of the package and requesting their personal contact and other information.
The intended victim is subsequently contacted again and requested to deposit money to a specified local Bank Account or send via a Money Transfer Agency or the Guyana Post Office Corporation. They inform the victim that the payment is required to cover brokerage fees, customs duties, penalties and/or shipping charges for the package, which are supposedly found on inspection to contain high valued items.
Once the payment is made, the scammers discontinue all contact with the victims who are robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Moreover, SOCU in its release advised that, “in the event anyone is approached via Email, Facebook, WhatsApp, SMS, Dating Sites, etc., and promised gifts or COVID-19 related financial or other assistance, DO NOT FALL PREY to these promises once it is not from a government or other legitimate source, since it may be a SCAM. DO NOT share any personal information, transfer or deposit money into the bank account of persons you meet online and do not know very well.”
If persons believe that they are a victim of the ‘Romance or Package Delivery Scam’, they are asked to report it immediately to the nearest police station.

