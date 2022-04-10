Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

Apr 10, 2022 Sports

Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball Cricket Tournament

 

Winners Port Mourant and their supporters take a photo.

Kaieteur News – Port Mourant Secondary School defeated Central Corentyne Secondary School in the Corentyne zone final at the Albion Sports Complex Ground in the Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball cricket Tournament organised by NSC Sports Officer A. Munroe.

2nd Place Team Central Corentyne Secondary

Port Mourant Secondary with the Organizer A. Munroe & WPO Region 6 organiser Lucille Ayana Ruby.

Central Corentyne bated first and scored 33-2, Odeissa George made 10. Port Mourant replied with 34-2 off 3 overs with Tandica Leek scoring 13, while Nikita Nandsakh captured 2 wkts.
In 3rd place game, the Upper Corentyne school Tagore Memorial Secondary School made 35-3 with Amesa Ramsarop scoring 11.
Lower Corentyne Secondary School replied with 38-4, Davie Mahabir 12 and Diana Singh 10 led the victory charge. Bowling for Tagore Crystal Budhram grabbed 2wkts.
Munroe stated, “I would also like to thank the management and Staff of Albion Estate for their continued support in the use of the Albion Sports Complex, all in the development of the sport and young people. Also the Regional Education Office Reg 6, the students, teachers, Head teachers and all the officials.”

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

Apr 10, 2022

Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball Cricket Tournament   Kaieteur News – Port Mourant Secondary School defeated Central Corentyne Secondary School in the Corentyne zone final at the...
Read More
Following changes to the fixtures action now set for Easter Weekend at Den Amstel

Following changes to the fixtures action now set...

Apr 10, 2022

Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd Softball Championships on today at Mackenzie Sports Club ground

Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd Softball...

Apr 10, 2022

Guyana pitted in must-win situation – T&T assumes lead of Group

Guyana pitted in must-win situation –...

Apr 10, 2022

GENEQUIP powers Bartica Easter Regatta

GENEQUIP powers Bartica Easter Regatta

Apr 10, 2022

Bartica Easter Regatta KO Football to kick off today with a triple-header

Bartica Easter Regatta KO Football to kick off...

Apr 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is the alternative?

    Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]