Port Mourant Secondary take Corentyne zone

April 10th, 2022
Apr 10, 2022 Sports
Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball Cricket Tournament
Kaieteur News – Port Mourant Secondary School defeated Central Corentyne Secondary School in the Corentyne zone final at the Albion Sports Complex Ground in the Janet Jagan Memorial Schoolgirls Windball cricket Tournament organised by NSC Sports Officer A. Munroe.
Central Corentyne bated first and scored 33-2, Odeissa George made 10. Port Mourant replied with 34-2 off 3 overs with Tandica Leek scoring 13, while Nikita Nandsakh captured 2 wkts.
In 3rd place game, the Upper Corentyne school Tagore Memorial Secondary School made 35-3 with Amesa Ramsarop scoring 11.
Lower Corentyne Secondary School replied with 38-4, Davie Mahabir 12 and Diana Singh 10 led the victory charge. Bowling for Tagore Crystal Budhram grabbed 2wkts.
Munroe stated, “I would also like to thank the management and Staff of Albion Estate for their continued support in the use of the Albion Sports Complex, all in the development of the sport and young people. Also the Regional Education Office Reg 6, the students, teachers, Head teachers and all the officials.”
