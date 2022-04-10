Lynae’s Fashion …for all things crochet By

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Hoping to one day have her business be a part of the international market, is Damali Lyca Cox, owner of ‘Lynae’s Fashion’. Lynae’s Fashion, a crochet enterprise, was launched during the first year of the pandemic here, in October 2020. Since then, it has been making a name for itself by meeting the needs of a wide range of customers. Twenty-six-year-old Cox, in a recent interview with Kaieteur News, said that the decision to open a business was not based on one thing but rather the inspiration “came from many places.” “I was working a job I didn’t truly want just to make ends meet and it was a struggle to meet the rising cost of living. I needed a second job but decided to create that job for myself as I could determine my own hours and pay, without sacrificing the time I had available to spend with my daughter,” she explained.

So, in order to support herself, she decided on opening a business that was just the right fit. Since taking this decision, Cox related that support has been nothing but overwhelming from family and friends. According to her, they motivate her to take her craft to the next level. “I have friends and family that push me daily to better my craft. I started off with just persons close to me as customers. However, due to the exposure I’ve received from participating in several mini expos, I have since gained customers who were complete strangers. I really can’t complain…” she stated.

The mother of one recalled that during the early days of her business, which entails creating unique pieces of crochet that truly stand out from other businesses in the industry, it was a challenge. This, she noted, meant that she had to produce items that were unique yet intriguing. “Before launching as a business, I had no idea there were so many crochet businesses here. Added to that is the fact that we all would have the same types of yarn since they are not sold in many stores. I have had to become very creative in what I produce and offer,” she said. And besides that, she noticed that crochet is not seen as something “necessary” here, so sales would fluctuate from time to time. Understanding that there are obstacles in business, Cox said that she still held her faith through those times and eventually she managed to overcome most of her challenges. Challenges, she assured, will not stop her from achieving the long-term goals she has for her business. “My long term goal is to go international. I would like to become a full time entrepreneur and have people go ‘Lynae’s? Yes, I’ve shopped from there’.” Besides that, she also wants her business to have an impact on generations to come. According to Cox too, “I think young entrepreneurs have quite a positive impact on society. We show people younger than us that they too can be businessmen or businesswomen if they want, they just have to work hard.” She is convinced, too, that young entrepreneurs are daily proving to their older counterparts that they are not only paving a way for themselves but creating a number of opportunities for others. This can be fast-tracked, she believes, if there are more entrepreneurial programmes for young people that would guide them on how to operate a business. Persons interested in ordering crochet pieces from Lynae’s Fashion can do so via Facebook at Lynae’s Fashion, WhatsApp on telephone number (592) 648-6055, Instagram or [email protected]