Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd Softball Championships on today at Mackenzie Sports Club ground

Kaieteur News – Eight male and eight female teams are set to battle for cash and prizes amounting to over $400,000 today when the Hershy Niles and Romario Shepherd sponsored competitions will be played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground starting at 9.00hrs.

At the end of the one day tournaments the winning male team will collect $150,000 while the female champions will receive $100,000 along with trophies and medals.

In addition there are individual awards for Player of the Match and two bats are also at stake in the competition which saw competing teams drawn from across Linden and Region 10 (Upper Demerara / Upper Berbice).

In the men’s tournament are Redhill, South Stars, Kairuni, Speightland All Stars, Hill Foot Vipers, Adventure, Circuit All Stars, and Modern Construction. The women’s competition will see Kairuni All Stars, Young Warriors, Roraima Warriors, Sunrise, Blazing fire, Kong Creek, Dave and Celena All Stars and Rising Stars contesting.

The fixtures in the male championship: Modern Construction will face Circuit All Stars, Adventure tackle Hill Foot Vipers, Speightland All Stars challenge Kairuni and South Stars take on Redhill.

In the women’s championship: the first round matches are Rising Stars oppose Dave and Celena All Stars, Long Creek meet Blazing Fire, Sunrise come up against Roraima Warriors and Young Warriors will clash with Kairuni Defenders.