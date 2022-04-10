Guyanese businesses shine at BIZX 2022 conference and award ceremony in Las Vegas

– Local business team captures four top prizes

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – It is not every day that local businesses get to challenge their teams to compete and showcase on an international stage but for 10 Guyanese business owners, this opportunity came in the form of the Business and Excellence (BIZX) forum and award ceremony 2022, held in Las Vegas, USA, last week.

The International business leadership summit is known globally as a three-day event packed with business growth strategies from global leaders and experts in their field, designed to help businesses develop their teams and expand their businesses.

The event also offers businesses opportunities to connect and build a network with thousands of international business owners and entrepreneurs on a similar journey.

BiZX has celebrated the growth of many businesses over the past decade and this year was no different. This year, Guyana’s team copped four awards for excellence in service and business after competing with companies from across the Americas.

Guyanese business coaching expert and Founder of ActionCOACH Guyana, Dr. Vishnu Doerga was awarded the Best Business Influencer, Fazeena Saudia Khan of 401 Furniture Store captured the award for the Best Sales Team, Joshua Kissoon of Techlify won in the category of Best IT organisation and Midas BPO Limited as the Best New Business with over 10 employees.

Dr. Doerga led the local delegation of over 25 persons inclusive of business leaders and coaches to Las Vegas. Dr. Doerga, who is also the founder of ActionCoach (Guyana), the expert team training and offering advice to locals on how to expand their businesses in accordance with the nation’s widening economic scale, said that 10 of his clients made it as finalists in the awards, this year.

He noted that, that in itself is a proud moment for the ActionCOACH Guyana team.

“BiZX in the Americas recognises businesses operating from Canada all the way to Argentina and this year, we had 10 companies that have been selected as finalists. They are being recognised as service companies, retail dealers, distributors, importers, producers.”

He noted that for the past seven years, businesses have been selected annually through his ActionCOACH (Guyana) franchise to participate in the business excellence award.

He said, “This year, the 10 finalists included: 401 Furniture, A. Ally’s and Son, Camille’s Academy Inc., Dada’s Grill, Techlify, Everything Makes Craft, Farfan and Mendes, Global Compliance Services, Gupta Distribution, and Midas BPO.”

Dr. Doerga explained that the forum provides the perfect setting where many companies can gain global recognition.

He noted that participating in the award has challenged Guyanese businesses to take their service and products to the next level.

“Many businesses work to satisfy their clients and customers without recognition for their efforts, BIXZ provides an excellent forum for them to be recognised and awarded for the services they provide, and the employment they create. We believe that if you want to see businesses grow and employ more people, give them the motivation they deserve…,” the business coach asserted.

He noted that there were over 30 Guyanese companies that were nominated to participate in BIZX 2022.

“Of those 30 companies, 10 made it to the finals after being compared by an international judging panel to companies across the Americas in the various categories,” Dr. Doerga revealed.

Speaking to this publication about his experience, Malcolm Sobers, Midas BPO limited explained how the coaching entity helped him navigate and grow his team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been with ActionCOACH for 10 months and we have seen the growth. We have ActionCOACH training our team and we have been growing as a new company in Guyana. We feel extremely blessed to be selected as a finalist for the BIXZ awards since it is our first real award here. It is also an indicator of all the hard work we have been able to do during the pandemic have paid off. The fact that we have been able to move from employing 20 agents all the way up to 300 persons is noteworthy.”

Mrs. Camille Deokie-Gorakh of Camille‘s Academy Inc., is the 2021 winner of the BIZX Award for the ‘Best Service based company with over 10 employees. This year, Deokie-Gorakh was named a finalist in the award competition

The businesswoman has a similar success story with ActionCOACH having expanded her business despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic from three to four locations with the addition of the first Smart (technology-driven) school at Crane on the West Coast of Demerara.

Deokie-Gorakh noted that “As a businesswoman, you work 365 days a year and to have done so much for your organisation, sometimes you want that personal gratification. That feeling that yes, you have accomplished something and your work is being valued not just locally but on an international scale.”

“So having a BIZX award represents our growth and potential to operate internationally because our vision has now moved from just being a premier provider for education in Guyana to being recognised internationally as a premier provider for education,” she said.

Ken Rampersaud of Dada’s Grill who is also a client of ActionCOACH explained that his involvement with ActionCOACH has been beneficial to his growing business.

“I am a farmer’s son so being able to gain an understanding of the disciplines of business, the finances and intellectual knowledge, something I didn’t get to learn in school, and being exposed to the business on an international scale through ActionCOACH. It’s about finding a home for your business because it’s about persons moving in one direction with a common goal.”

Mr. Faizal Ally from A. Ally, who was another finalist in this year’s BIZX awards, told Kaieteur News that being able to compete with other businesses from about 80 countries is an indicator that his business is developing to international standards.

“ActionCOACH tailors the way of doing business to every company as they see the need. And I am very happy to be part of them. They made me grow tremendously although I am so many years in business, I saw a great difference being a part of the business coaching family,” he added.

Meanwhile, even as the team celebrates their wins for this year, ActionCOACH Guyana is already planning for the BIXZ 2023 Award ceremony which is slated for Nashville, Tennessee USA.