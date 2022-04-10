Guyana pitted in must-win situation – T&T assumes lead of Group

2022 Concacaf ‘W’ Championship Qualfiers…

Kaieteur News – The April window for the Concacaf W Championship Qualifiers has officially opened with the resumption of matches that saw the Guyana Lady Jags pulling off a stalemate against the Nicaraguan females.

Guyana gained only one point from the draw at the Leonora Track and Field Facility on Friday evening which pushed them on to seven points in Group F where they maintained the lead for under 24 hours.

That draw has immediately dampened their chances of advancing since T&T were pitted against a lower ranked team the following day.

When the window opened, Guyana led the Group with six points that featured a superior goal difference to Trinidad and Tobago, who also had six points. Third was Nicaragua who also gained a point from the draw and are currently on four points.

The other teams in the Group are the Dominican Republic side with three points and Turks and Caicos that ended the competition in the cellar without a point.

The Lady Warriors demolished the Turks and Caicos side to earn a well deserved three points.

T&T has now assumed the lead of the Group with nine points and heightened their chances of progressing to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. Only the leader of the six Groups advance.

Guyana now faces T&T in their final test on Tuesday April 12 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium with a loud Twin Island Republic presence From 18:30 hours.

The Lady Jags’ only option of advancing is a with a victory against the Group leader.