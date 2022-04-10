Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:12 AM

GENEQUIP powers Bartica Easter Regatta

Apr 10, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – General Equipment Guyana Limited (GENEQUIP) has made a sizable donation towards the successful hosting of the 2022 edition Bartica Easter Regatta being held under the theme, ‘Bounce Back’.

Senior Sales Manager of GENEQUIP Ms. Nikita Mohabir and Bartica Regatta Committee Rep. Mr. Magiva Gonsalves display the sponsorship cheque.

After a hiatus of some two years, the Bartica Community will be buzzing with action from today as football kicks off the week of activities; Gospel Fest – promoted by the Chosen Generation Band, is slated for the Bartica Tarmac from 19:00hrs.
At a simple ceremony, Ms. Nikita Mohabir, Senior Sales Manager of GENEQUIP handed over her company’s cheque to Rep. of the Bartica Regatta Committee, Mr. Magiva Gonsalves.
Ms. Mohabir shared the delight of her company to be a partner with the Easter Regatta Committee for this year’s event.
“We are more than happy to be giving back to this community, especially at a time when you are seeking to get back to normalcy following the challenges that would have been presented by the covid-19 pandemic. As a company, we are also well aware of what Regatta means to the community and we are happy to see this marquee event back again and wish you the best for a successful event.”
Mr. Gonsalves extended thanks to GENEQUIP for their support on behalf of the Bartica Regatta Committee.

 

Sports

