Following changes to the fixtures action now set for Easter Weekend at Den Amstel

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football

Kaieteur News – Following changes to the fixtures due to an unforeseen circumstance, football fans can look forward to a healthy serving of football action next weekend, which is the Easter Holiday weekend, at the Den Amstel ground on the Westside and Buxton ground on the East Coast of Demerara when play resumes in the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament.

According to organizer and former national footballer and coach, Lennox Arthur, a hiccup on the use of the Den Amstel ground this weekend has forced him to reschedule the action to the Easter weekend. He has promised fans will be entertained and one of the notable teams, Diamond, will be vying to book a last eight spot against Haslington and Sparta Boss.

Maggie’s has joined the list of sponsors of the annual tournament which is in honour of Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine. The tournament concludes on April 24 at the Buxton ground on the East Coast of Demerara with the quarters, semis and final.

The fixtures for the upcoming Easter weekend starting from 2:00pm at Den Amstel will see on Saturday April 16, Pouderoyen against Stewartville, Sara Lodge versus Back Street Kings, Den Amstel battle Uitvlugt and West Side Spartans tackle Bagotville. The winners then advance to the playoff games after that to see who advances.

On Sunday across at the Buxton ground starting from 5:00pm, New Amsterdam oppose Turkeyen, Timehri tangle with Subryanville, Airy Hall play Wales, Tucville face Smyth Town, Ann’s Grove tangle with Mahaicony and another one of the big teams in the competition, Diamond, come up against City Strikers. These matches will be followed by the winners dueling it out for a quarterfinal place.

To note, after the preceding matches, Friendship Front and Bourda All Stars clash and BV and Road Warriors collide with the winner claiming the coveted quarterfinal place and a chance at the action on April 24 at the same venue with the possibility of hands on one of the top four money prizes.

These teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor for the winning purse of $600,000.

Organiser Lennox Arthur has expressed his gratitude at the support of the sponsors. Among the other businesses that have offered support are: IPA, DDL, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard, Schlumberger, Maggie’s, Pure Diamond, Gold Target Exports and CIDI.

The rules governing the tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.