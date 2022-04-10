“Child mother” allegedly sets ‘ex-husband’s’ house ablaze

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:16 AM
Apr 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Georgetown detectives are currently questioning a woman in relation to the fiery destruction of her ex-reputed husband’s home early Saturday morning.
The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) identified the now homeless man as 39-year-old Aaron Watson. Watson’s Lot 25, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown home, in which he resided with his family of four, went up in flames sometime after 07:00hrs.
The GFS reported that it received a call around 07:16hrs that a one-storey wooden and concrete house was on fire and responded immediately. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but the house was not saved.
Investigators soon found out that the fire had been maliciously set and identified a woman, said to be the man’s “child mother”, as the prime suspect. They identified the woman as Anita Graham who has since been arrested.
Stopping short of providing details of how the woman was identified as the prime suspect, the Guyana Police Force revealed that detectives are questioning the woman about her alleged wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, the GFS has since warned that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks and once a suspect is identified that individual will face the full brunt of the law.
