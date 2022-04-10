Businessman charged for assaulting daughter, guns seized

– police ranks under investigation for mishandling case

Kaieteur News – A businessman, whose guns police recently seized, was on April 1, last, charged for causing grievous bodily harm to his daughter and using threatening language towards her, at the same time, the Police Force’s disciplinary body has launched a probe into the conduct of its ranks that dealt with the very matters.

The businessman was released on $300,000 and $100,000 bail on the respective assault charges.

The assault, this publication understands, took place on March 25, 2022, reportedly inside of the businessman’s store. He was captured on camera cuffing, slapping and stomping his daughter to the ground in the presence of his employees.

It was the girl’s brother who had intervened to save her from their angry father.

A video of the assault was shown during a Leroy Smith’s Big Smith News Watch show with the assaulted young woman as the guest.

During Smith’s interview, the young woman spoke of years of abuse at the hands of her father, the businessman, even as she expressed dissatisfaction with how ranks had handled the matter when she finally got the chance to make a report.

The woman shared, during the interview, that after the beating, she was imprisoned in her home and after a few days, she unplugged the security cameras and waited until her parents left before escaping.

However, the young woman was able to escape on March 28, 2022, around 13:55 hrs (1:55pm) and she headed straight to the Kitty Police Station.

The woman accused the police at the Kitty Police Station of not taking her report seriously, saying that they were laughing at her situation. In fact, she told Smith, “I was very surprised at the way the police handled my situation, even though they took my statement and assisted, I did not feel safe going to the police station as my father knows the police.”

The woman’s disclosures have since triggered an investigation by the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). The Force announced via press release that, “The OPR has launched an investigation with a view to determine whether all the SOPs were followed by the investigating ranks from the Kitty Police Station.”

Not only are the ranks being investigated for the unprofessional handling of the report but because the businessman’s guns were seized only after a video circulated on Facebook revealing that he had threatened to shoot the victim too.

Therefore, “in light of the video circulating on social media, the police went to the businessman’s home where he was questioned whether he was a licensed firearm holder, to which he said ‘yes’ and a 9mm pistol and a shotgun, as well as matching ammo, were subsequently seized and lodged at the Kitty Police Station with the Station Sergeant,” added the GPF in its release.