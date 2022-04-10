Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:12 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body found on Lethem trail

Apr 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police have revealed that a man, whose body was found on Friday lying along the Massara Access Road, North Rupununi, Region Nine, was killed after losing control of his motorcycle.
The dead man was identified as 44-year-old Valdimer Bezzera of Massara Village.
According to police, Bezzera was found sometime after 20:00hrs lying motionless along the road not too far from his motorcycle, by other motorists who were passing. He was picked up and rushed to the Massara Health Centre where the medex stationed there officially pronounced him dead on arrival.
Investigations conducted by police revealed that Bezzera was riding home and while negotiating a turn, he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the roadway.
He sustained multiple injuries to his body and it is believed that he might have died on the spot.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GENEQUIP powers Bartica Easter Regatta

GENEQUIP powers Bartica Easter Regatta

Apr 10, 2022

Kaieteur News – General Equipment Guyana Limited (GENEQUIP) has made a sizable donation towards the successful hosting of the 2022 edition Bartica Easter Regatta being held under the theme,...
Read More
Bartica Easter Regatta KO Football to kick off today with a triple-header

Bartica Easter Regatta KO Football to kick off...

Apr 10, 2022

Cheltenham midfielder back to best after long-term injury

Cheltenham midfielder back to best after...

Apr 09, 2022

Arrowhead League: First Track & Field Grand Prix launched

Arrowhead League: First Track & Field Grand...

Apr 09, 2022

JJ Construction backs WeCare softball competition

JJ Construction backs WeCare softball competition

Apr 09, 2022

ECCB launches ‘Under 17 Commander’s Cup

ECCB launches ‘Under 17 Commander’s Cup

Apr 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is the alternative?

    Kaieteur News – The formula for the appointment of a Chancellor and Chief Justice is not a problem. The source of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]