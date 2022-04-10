Body found on Lethem trail

Latest update April 10th, 2022 12:12 AM
Apr 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police have revealed that a man, whose body was found on Friday lying along the Massara Access Road, North Rupununi, Region Nine, was killed after losing control of his motorcycle.
The dead man was identified as 44-year-old Valdimer Bezzera of Massara Village.
According to police, Bezzera was found sometime after 20:00hrs lying motionless along the road not too far from his motorcycle, by other motorists who were passing. He was picked up and rushed to the Massara Health Centre where the medex stationed there officially pronounced him dead on arrival.
Investigations conducted by police revealed that Bezzera was riding home and while negotiating a turn, he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the roadway.
He sustained multiple injuries to his body and it is believed that he might have died on the spot.
