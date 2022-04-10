B’ce U-17 beat visitors by 36 runs in tour opener

NY Tri State Guyana tour…

Kaieteur News- A game that began in overcast condition with a brief period of rain, climaxed in steaming heat at the historic Albion Community Centre ground in Corentyne Berbice yesterday with tour New York Tri State losing by 36 runs their first game against a Berbice U-17 team.

The adverse weather, at the start of the game, resulted in the contest being reduced to 45overs per side and the host reached 155-8 off of their allotted overs.

The visitors were bowled out for 121 with 18 balls remaining when the game, watched by a small but vocal gathering which included BCB President Hilbert Foster and senior selector Albert Smith, concluded yesterday.

Asked to bat on a good track with a bit of carry on the large lush green outfield, Berbice U-17 got starts from West Indies U-19 Standby Rampertab Ramnauth (19), Romesh Bharrat (23), Salim Cecil (26) and Raj Tikka (26). Tikka and Cecil shared in the 31-run last wicket stand.

Fast bowler Anirudh Bolisetty produced a lively seven over spell to claim 2-31 for NY Tri State who never got going as the Americans struggled to score and never changed gear.

Ruhan Swar top scored with a pedestrian paced 32 from 72 balls with three boundaries but nobody else reached 20.

Kumar Deopersaud, Afrasz Budhoo and Rashad Gaffoor took two wickets each for the home team. (Sean Devers)