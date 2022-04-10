Bartica Easter Regatta KO Football to kick off today with a triple-header

The winning team gets an ‘ounce of gold’; four female teams to contest tourney

Kaieteur News – The hype is set and on the field, action will kick off this evening from 17:00hrs at the Bartica Community Centre Ground when the 2022 edition of the Bartica Easter Regatta Football gets underway.

A total of nine (9) local clubs will be battling each other for the first prize of an ounce of gold or its equivalent in what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested competition as clubs are eager to get into competition mode ahead of a hectic Bartica Football Association (BFA) season.

The runner-up team will collect $200,000 with half that amount being rewarded to the winner of the third-place match; trophies and other incentives would be up for grabs. The nine male clubs doing battle are Rising Stars, Beacons, Rivers View, Wolves United, Lazio, Potaro Strikers, Agatash United, AK Galaxy, and Mil Ballers.

Meanwhile, four female teams will also be competing amongst themselves for first and second-place prizes of $30,000 and $20,000 respectively, while all players will receive medals. These teams would be managed by the following clubs, Rivers View, Lazio, Potaro Strikers, and AK Galaxy.

BFA President, Alden Marslowe said that they are looking forward to a hotly contested tournament among the males and an equally exciting completion when the females take to the field.

Chairman of the Bartica Regatta Committee, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams noted that he is pleased with the response of the clubs and the Association in rising to the occasion in short order to ensure that the competition comes off.

Williams posited that given the fact that the covid-19 pandemic would have curtailed all activities, he is positive that teams are eager to take on each other with an eye on the ultimate prize.

He also noted that he is very happy to see that four female teams would be participating nothing that female football is a vital component of the sport.

“We look forward to some entertaining days of football and we know that the public will come out in their numbers to support and cheer on their favourite team.”

Fixtures: Sunday, April 10

Mt. Team Team Time

1. Agatash United vs AK Galaxy 17:00hrs

2. Wolves United vs Potaro Strikers 19:00hrs

3. Lazio vs Beacons 21:00hrs

Tuesday, April 12

4. Rivers View vs Rising Stars 19:00hrs

5. Mil Ballers vs Winners of Mt. # 1 21:00hrs

Wednesday, April 13

Female Semi Final 1 19:00hrs

Female Semi Final 2 21:00hrs

Thursday, April 14Male Semis

Winner of Mt. # 2 vs Winner of Mt.# 3 19:00hrs

Winer of Mt. # 4 vs Winner of Mt. # 5 21:00hrs

Saturday, April 16

Third Place Match 17:00hrs

Female Final 19:00hrs

Male Final 21:00hrs