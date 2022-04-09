Photographer accused of being ‘Mudwata’ in hot water for cyber offence

Kaieteur News – The photographer who is accused of being disguised under the cartoon character “Mudwata” and cyber bullying citizens – was on Friday placed on $100,000 bail for the alleged cyber bullying of a journalist.

Thirty-five-year-old Keron Bruce, of Lot 295 Soesdyke, Linden-Highway, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce – in the company of his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.

Bruce was charged for using a computer system to subject another person to public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment, Contrary to Section 19 (5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act No. 16 of 2018.

The charge stated that on January 25, 2021 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, Bruce used a computer system to disseminate information about Leroy Smith, owner of ‘Big Smith News Update’, knowing same to be false, causing Smith public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment.

According to reports, a video was posted by ‘Mudwata’ aggressively attacking Smith. As such, in January 2022, Smith made a $1 million reward for the identity of the cartoon character.

After making the offer, several persons had come forward with information on the identity of the character. The police then obtained a court order and a search of Bruce’s house was conducted.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that several pieces of electronic equipment were seized from Bruce’s Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home. It was also stated that several voice messages were also collected and when analyzed, matched with the cartoon character ‘Mudwata’ commentary.

Bruce was released on $100,000 station bail pending investigation and it was only recently that he was re-arrested and charged. He is expected to make his next court appearance on April 29, 2022, for report and disclosure.